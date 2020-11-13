Aerie Makes Sharing Kindness Simple This Holiday Season, Just Dial 1.844.KIND.365

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) today announces Aerie’s latest initiative in support of its ongoing mission to empower its community — and sharing kindness is at the center of it all. In honor of World Kindness Day, the brand launches its #AerieREAL Kind Campaign inclusive of its first-ever #AerieREAL Kind Hotline, surprise #AerieREAL Acts of Kindness, a partnership with Feeding America®, and a new Holiday ‘20 collection that feels REAL good.

“Aerie is a community built on helping all people love their real selves and we recognize that we have the ability to share even more kindness with our community during a season when we could all appreciate a little extra love,” said Jennifer Foyle, Chief Creative Officer, AEO Inc. & Global Brand President, Aerie. "The elements of the #AerieREAL Kind Campaign are meant to spark learning, sharing, action and giving back. It is our hope that by opening up the lens and dialogue on what it means to be kind, we will inspire our community to choose kindness today, and always.”

LEARN & SHARE

Aerie is kicking off its campaign with the debut of the #AerieREAL Kind Hotline, a place for its community to “visit” whenever, and wherever, to receive a message about a special kind of kind -- the #AerieREAL Kind. Today, through December 25th, callers who dial 1.844.KIND.365 will be invited to choose their kindness journey with prompts leading them to customized voice messages, in both English and Spanish, by Aerie friends including Storm Reid, Melissa Wood Health, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and Jillian Mercado; #AerieREAL Role Models Aly Raisman, Iskra, Manuela Baron, Keiana Cave, Tiff McFierce, Dre Thomas; and more. The “Kindness Advocates” will encourage callers to share kindness through personal stories and tips ranging from how to be kind to yourself and to others, as well as how to share kindness online and with the world.

ACT

Spurring the hotline kindness into action, Aerie will also give its community the opportunity to pay it forward. As part of the campaign, customers will be invited to nominate a deserving person in their lives for an #AerieREAL Act of Kindness. The process is simple; by heading over to #AerieREAL Life, customers can submit their nominee for a random surprise and delight moment. The acts will be personalized to the nominee’s unique story ranging from support with paying a bill, to treating a friend to dinner, to having the chance to speak to one of the “Kindness Advocates” LIVE; a few will even be curated by the “Kindness Advocates” and #AerieREAL Role Models. Submissions will be valid today through November 20th with the acts of kindness taking place throughout the month of December.

GIVE BACK

As part of the campaign’s mission, Aerie has partnered with Feeding America® to help those who are facing hunger. In celebration of the campaign launch, the brand will donate five meals* for every purchase, up to 500,000 meals, this weekend (November 13th-November 15th). For every purchase made on the brand’s REAL Rewards credit card, Aerie will donate 20 meals, up to one million meals, through November 25th. On Giving Tuesday, Aerie will donate ten meals for every REAL Rewards transaction, up to 100,000 meals.

IT FEELS GOOD TO GIVE AERIE

Aerie’s new Holiday ‘20 collection was designed to remind its community that despite spending more time at home, home is the place where we feel the most REAL. New for the season, the brand introduces matching lounge sets, waffle henleys, sherpa outerwear, “Good Vibes” fleece tops and joggers, and eclectic sweaters, along with leggings, bike shorts, sports bras and more from its new sub-brand OFFLINE by Aerie. While sharing kindness doesn’t always include a gift, it does feel REAL good to give Aerie and the brand’s collection offers a new assortment of the perfect giftable accessories.

* $1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Aerie

Aerie is a lifestyle brand offering intimates, apparel, activewear and swim collections. With the #AerieREAL™ movement, Aerie celebrates its community by advocating for body positivity and the empowerment of all women. Aerie believes in inspiring customers to love their real selves, inside and out. Retouching-free since 2014. Visit www.aerie.com to learn more. Let the Real You Shine®.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 200 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.