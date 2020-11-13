 Legendary Brand STETSON to Join EDGE BEAUTY’s Family of Iconic Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In keeping with its curation of culture-defining brands, both iconic and iconoclastic, EDGE BEAUTY, Inc. has announced a partnership with STETSON, an emblem of American individuality and independence for more than 150 years.

Built upon shared values of craftsmanship, individualism, and innovation, the partnership represents a meeting of forward-thinking minds: STETSON, whose recent rebranding hones its quintessentially American identity for the evolving American experience; and EDGE BEAUTY, whose experiential redefinition of scent marked a turning point in the world of fragrance.

“As an iconic brand that reflects the adventure, authenticity and independence of the American West, STETSON will be a pillar of our portfolio,” says EDGE BEAUTY’s CEO, Steve Mormoris. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to build STETSON into a powerhouse lifestyle Brand crossing from fragrance into grooming and skincare, across generations."

Effective January 1, 2021, the partnership will create a platform for development within the exploding categories of cologne, natural scent, men’s grooming, and men’s skincare. STETSON will soon offer this expanded range to new, bespoke outlets to reach a broader swath of consumers.

“STETSON Original has been an American icon since 1981. EDGE BEAUTY’s dynamic and proven team embrace our brand DNA, and together we are poised to evolve the STETSON line to reach new audiences,” says Xiao Li Tan, President of Stetson Worldwide. “We are confident that this partnership marks a new chapter for both Companies

ABOUT EDGE BEAUTY

Edge Beauty, Inc. is the world’s first multi-brand omnichannel platform for bespoke beauty brands. Edge Beauty launches its brands on ScentBeauty.com as a portal for education, discovery and product trial. ScentBeauty.com redefines consumers understanding of fragrance, home scenting, cosmetics and skincare for consumers worldwide with curated editorial, discovery shopping and concierge service.

EDGE BEAUTY’s portfolio currently includes CHER, Scent-Organix, The PHLUID Project and now STETSON. EDGE BEAUTY will continue to launch new innovative brands to the market that showcase its belief in sustainability, giving back to charity, inclusivity and diversity

ABOUT STETSON

As it has since 1865, Stetson is an iconic brand that embodies the resourceful, authentic, adaptable and diverse core of the American spirit. A global leader in authentic American lifestyle products, Stetson is committed to a heritage of craftmanship and quality that communicates individuality and freedom. John B. Stetson’s story of perseverance continues today, over 150 years later in step with the journey of America—ever evolving, yet timeless.