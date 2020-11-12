Pioneer of MDMA-Assisted Psychotherapy for Treatment of PTSD Rick Doblin to Appear on Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New scientific and clinical trial data on the beneficial use of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has been published and the thought leader behind much of the mounting evidence, Rick Doblin, PhD, founder and executive director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), will appear as a the featured guest on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian to discuss the groundbreaking findings.

Noting an estimate by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that about 8 million people in the United States, including more than one million veterans, suffer from PTSD, Dr. Doblin chronicled his organization’s work in developing an MDMA-assisted form of psychotherapy and shares his findings with Shegerian on the episode, which airs on Tuesday, November 17th.

Dr. Doblin received his doctorate in Public Policy from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government, where he wrote his dissertation on the regulation of the medical uses of psychedelics and marijuana, and his Master's thesis on a survey of oncologists about smoked marijuana vs. the oral THC pill in nausea control for cancer patients. His undergraduate thesis at New College of Florida was a 25-year follow-up to the classic Good Friday Experiment, which evaluated the potential of psychedelic drugs to catalyze religious experiences. He also conducted a thirty-four year follow-up study to Timothy Leary's Concord Prison Experiment. He founded MAPS in 1986.

“I’m humbled and honored to have Dr. Doblin on our show to discuss his revolutionary work and findings,” said Shegerian. “His work has opened up what is sure to become a paradigm shift in the treatment of PTSD. It’s revolutionary what he and his team at MAPS are doing, and we are excited for our listeners to hear this incredible thought leader share his knowledge.”

Doblin’s work has been championed by an array of other thought leaders ranging from Joe Rogan to Tim Ferriss.

“One positive aspect of troubled times is that people get more motivated to try alternative ways of seeking peace of mind,” said Joe Rogan in a recent interview. “As more studies come in, and more states decriminalize and even legalize the use of psychedelics, I believe many people are going to realize the answer they’ve been looking for has been here all along.”

Philanthropist Tim Ferriss, who has financially supported MDMA treatment clinical trials, calls the research “…only the beginning of a major paradigm shift in mental health treatment. Treatment research with moderate to high doses of psychedelics may uncover entirely new paradigms for understanding and improving mood and mind. This is a taste of things to come.”

Next Tuesday’s Impact Podcast episode includes the latest revelations on Doblin’s research.

