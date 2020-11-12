Hoot! Books Launches Unique, Engaging Reading App for Children Ages 2-8

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HOOT! announced the launch of its reading application for children (ages 2-8), which is available on both the App Store and Google Play Store. HOOT! Books was founded by brothers Christian and Zach Gentry, who were inspired by the learning difficulties faced by their dyslexic father, Dr. James E. Gentry, a professor at Tarleton State University. His childhood struggles finding stories that represented his challenges were the impetus for creating HOOT! Books.

“We’re excited and proud to bring stories to children whose unique circumstances have been underserved for years,” said Christian. “HOOT! books aren’t just for or about children with distinctive challenges, however. They are for all emerging readers and feature fun, engaging stories.”

At least half of HOOT! books will address children who don’t see others like themselves in the stories they read, whether it is a shared culture, learning issue, or physical disability. Each book is carefully reviewed by the HOOT! Advisory Board, comprised of tenured education and business professionals.

“Christian and I have amassed a group of talented writers, designers, and developers to create something really special,” said Zach. “It’s a great motivator knowing that we’re helping children both learn how to read and understand others around them. And perhaps the greatest motivator is providing kids who haven’t seen stories about them a sense of belonging.”

About HOOT! Books

HOOT! Books is a fun, engaging digital reading application for all readers ages 2-8 and is an excellent resource for children in underserved populations due to learning issues, physical differences, or other unique circumstances. Each HOOT! Book features engaging stories, lively animations, and creative narration options, including a Read-to-me feature that highlights more challenging words. The HOOT! Books reading app is available for iOS and Android devices and is free of advertisements.

HOOT! Books is powered by Zeal IT Consultants.