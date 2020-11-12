STOVE TOP Wants You to “Get Stuffy” With Launch of Limited-Edition Thanksgiving Collection

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With nowhere to go and nowhere to be the last eight months, comfy clothes have become the exclusive wardrobe for Americans in quarantine. This Thanksgiving, STOVE TOP is debuting a limited-edition Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection that is sure to turn your 2020 turkey dinner into a formal affair, whether celebrating in person or virtually. It’s time to trade in your quarantine sweatpants and get stuffy.

With five stuffing-inspired fashions, the STOVE TOP Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection promises something for everyone in the family:

A unisex, red velvet dinner jacket complete with stuffing lining

Never-before-seen stuff links (stuffing cuff links)

links (stuffing cuff links) A reversible STOVE TOP shawl

A spiffy stuffed headband

A STOVE TOP handkerchief that doubles as a pocket square

“ Let’s face it: the sweatpants fatigue is real, and people are looking for any excuse to get dressed up this year,” said Juliet Levine, Brand Manager of STOVE TOP. “ We hope our STOVE TOP Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection makes people look and feel their very best this Thanksgiving.”

The limited-edition fashion pieces retail between $4.79 and $30, and will be listed at www.LetsGetStuffy.com beginning Tuesday, November 17 at 12 p.m. ET. Stuffing lovers should act fast to bring home the collection while supplies last.

To help those in need during this time, the brand will be making a donation of 50,000 meals to Feeding America to help fight hunger this Thanksgiving.

For more information about STOVE TOP or the Stuffy Thanksgiving Collection, follow along on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

