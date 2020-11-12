Immuta and Starburst Partner to Strengthen and Simplify Cloud Data Access Control and Privacy Protection

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immuta, the automated data governance company, today announced a strategic partnership with Starburst, the Presto Company, to allow organizations to unlock sensitive data by automating data access control, security, and privacy protection. Joint customers using Immuta and Starburst benefit from faster, safer, more cost-effective analytics and data science initiatives that deliver more value from more data -- even the most sensitive.

Immuta’s native integration with Starburst will be available in late November for select beta customers. Interested organizations can try Immuta for free for 14 days and request access to the Starburst beta program.

Featuring a new, native integration with Starburst, Immuta’s Automated Data Governance platform enables data engineering and DataOps teams to automatically detect sensitive data, write and enforce fine-grained access control policies, and provide an active data catalog of Starburst Presto and other cloud services. Immuta’s dynamic security policies and Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) are applied on Starburst queries without having to copy or move data, manually remove private or sensitive information, or develop custom functions. The integration supports a wide range of technologies in the Starburst ecosystem including MongoDB, Cassandra, Elastic, Redis, and Kafka.

“Starburst is a natural partner for Immuta. Both companies are focused on helping data-driven organizations maximize the value of data across complex data platforms and architectures by not just separating data storage from compute, but also separating compute and access control,” said Chris Devaney, Vice President, Alliances with Immuta. “We see enormous opportunity in delivering the joint solution to organizations who must preserve privacy and security within an increasingly complex regulatory environment. Joint customers that work with highly-sensitive data can leverage Starburst and Immuta to automate data governance, policy enforcement, access control, and privacy management.”

Specific features and benefits of the joint solution include:

Sensitive Data Detection: Immuta’s sensitive data detection feature automates the discovery and classification of sensitive attributes across Starburst, helping to save time and reduce risk.

Fine-Grained Access Controls: Immuta applies row-level security, column-level security and masking, and cell-level protection to Starburst data without making copies, building custom plugins or managing role-based access. Immuta’s modern, attribute-based access control (ABAC) policies are dynamically enforced on Starburst queries, providing fine-grained control over sensitive data, while maintaining compliance and reducing risk.

Dynamic Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs): Immuta provides a wide array of PETs that allow customers to dynamically anonymize data, unlocking the value and utility of sensitive data for internal analytics and external data sharing.

Self-Service, Active Data Catalog: Starburst analysts and data scientists can use Immuta’s active data catalog to search, explore and subscribe to data sources, with built-in approval workflows to grant new access. Furthermore, Immuta Projects enables teams to collaborate around data, automatically protecting data sources and any published or derived data.

“The combination of Immuta and Starburst is a great way for organizations to automate data access governance, while maximizing data utility and security,” said Justin Borgman, Co-Founder & CEO at Starburst. “Customers rely on Starburst to query terabytes of data from across all of their data sources and locations and future-proof their data architecture. This joint solution with Immuta will allow our customers to do so with consistent data access governance capabilities that make sensitive data safer, easier to share, and ultimately more valuable to the organization.”

About Immuta

Immuta was founded in 2015 based on a mission within the U.S. Intelligence Community to accelerate self-service access to and control of sensitive data. The Immuta Automated Data Governance platform today powers compliant BI, analytics and data science for the world’s most data-driven organizations. DataOps and data engineering teams rely on Immuta to deliver governed data to more users, faster, by dynamically adapting data views for each user based on intelligent data policies and Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs). Immuta’s automated, scalable, cloud-native approach makes it easy to catalog data, build security and governance policies, foster self-service access and collaboration, and audit data use. Selected by Fast Company as one of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices in College Park, MD and Columbus, OH. Learn more at www.immuta.com.

About Starburst

Starburst unlocks the value of data by making it fast and easy to access anywhere. Starburst queries data across any database, making it instantly actionable for organizations. With Starburst, teams can lower the total cost of their infrastructure and analytics investments, prevent vendor lock-in, and use the tools that work best for their business.

Starburst and the Starburst logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Starburst Data, Inc.