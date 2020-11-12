Qilu Pharmaceutical and ABEC Continue Large-Scale Bioreactor Partnership

BETHLEHEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABEC, a global provider of integrated solutions and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. has again selected ABEC to rapidly expand production capacity at their cGMP manufacturing facility in Jinan, Shandong, China. ABEC is delivering several sets of large-scale, stainless-steel, cell-culture bioreactors. ABEC’s large-scale bioreactors previously installed at Qilu are currently the largest in operation in China.

To support a robust monoclonal antibody product pipeline, Qilu currently operates the largest total bioreactor capacity in China, and this expansion builds on that leadership. The new bioreactor trains will be installed at Qilu’s Biopharmaceutical Industrial Park, which is one of the largest biopharmaceutical industrial parks in China. Since 2009, Qilu has continuously chosen to partner with ABEC based on excellent process performance, consistent adherence to schedule, and long-term service and support. ABEC’s experience in large-scale bioreactor engineering, design, and manufacturing dates to the early 1990’s and is unmatched in the industry. This experience, coupled with continued investment in industry-leading capacity, ensures that Qilu’s aggressive productivity and time to market needs are met.

“As a leading multinational pharmaceutical company in China, Qilu is committed to bringing high-quality products to patients around the world,” said Yan Li, CEO, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Co. “ABEC’s continued support enables us to further develop our world-class cGMP production facilities.”

“We are honored to continue our long-term partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical,” said Scott Pickering, ABEC President and CEO. “Qilu is a biopharmaceutical market leader, and we are proud to have contributed to their success for over 10 years.”

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering integrated process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry. The majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers; with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed, and serviced by ABEC. ABEC's unique value is based on long experience, complete in-house capabilities, a custom, flexible approach, and long-term credibility. Whether adding capacity or improving existing facilities, ABEC's turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity. Visit abec.com, email info@abec.com, follow ABEC on LinkedIn.