Hanes Is Happy to Be the ‘Official Smile’ of the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®

As the “Official Smile” of the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Hanes is providing thousands of face masks to Parade staff, volunteers and participants. Vibrant colors, including red, blue, green, orange, pink and yellow, highlight a bold screen printed smile across the front of the Hanes and Macy’s Parade co-branded masks for Parade support teams and performers. (Photo: Business Wire)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hanes, America’s No. 1 basic apparel brand, is helping millions smile for the holidays as it partners with the team behind the world-renowned Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®.

As the “Official Smile” of the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Hanes is providing thousands of face masks to Parade staff, volunteers and participants. Vibrant colors, including red, blue, green, orange, pink and yellow, highlight a bold screen printed smile across the front of the Hanes and Macy’s Parade co-branded masks for Parade support teams and performers.

“HanesBrands has taken a leadership role in encouraging people to wear masks during the pandemic, and this collaboration between Hanes and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a natural extension of that effort,” said Ann Fritchman, chief customer officer for HanesBrands. “We are thrilled Hanes is the ‘Official Smile’ of the Parade and are excited to help all participants remain safe while smiling through this iconic event.”

Jordan Dabby, producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said: “As we safely reimagined this year’s Macy’s Parade we knew immediately that at the top of our health and wellness plan would be face masks to help protect the incredible volunteers and participants who are coming together to give the nation this cherished holiday gift. Thanks to Hanes our smiles will shine through as we kick-off the holiday season live from 34th Street this Thanksgiving.”

In response to the global pandemic, HanesBrands leveraged its design and manufacturing expertise to quickly pivot operations to the production of all-cotton cloth face coverings and medical gowns beginning in March. Hanes introduced its #MaskAround campaign in July to underscore the importance of wearing a face mask in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. As part of the campaign and to ensure those in need have access to face coverings, Hanes has also donated 1 million face masks to those experiencing homelessness across the country.

In addition to providing face masks, Hanes is helping generate excitement ahead of the Parade. The brand is launching an Instagram-based giveaway on Nov. 17 at www.Instagram.com/Hanes. Three winners chosen at random will each receive a gift basket filled with the limited-edition, official Hanes x Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade smile masks, exclusive Parade gear and a $100 Macy’s gift card. To enter, participants simply need to like Hanes on Instagram, like the promotional post and tag two friends who make them smile.

For more information on the Hanes #MaskAround campaign and the brand’s donation of 1 million face masks to those experiencing homelessness, visit www.HanesforGood.com.

For more information about the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, visit www.Macys.com/Parade.

Hanes

Hanes, America's No. 1 apparel brand, is a leading brand of intimate apparel, underwear, sleepwear, socks and casual apparel. Hanes products can be found at leading retailers nationwide and online direct to consumers at www.Hanes.com.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

For more than 90 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. With more than 50 million viewers nationwide, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. Featuring Macy’s signature giant character balloons, fantasy floats, marching bands, clowns, celebrity and large group performances, and the one-and-only Santa Claus, the annual spectacle continues to bring families together to create cherished holiday memories. For more information on the Macy’s Parade please visit macys.com/parade.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company markets T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Alternative, L’eggs, JMS/Just My Size, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, and Gear for Sports. More information about the company and its award-winning corporate social responsibility initiatives may be found at www.Hanes.com/corporate. Visit our newsroom at https://newsroom.hanesbrands.com/. Connect with the company via social media: Twitter (@hanesbrands), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc), Instagram (@hanesbrands), and LinkedIn (@Hanesbrandsinc).