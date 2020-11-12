Spreadshop Partners with YouTube to Grow Merchandise Sales Globally

GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spreadshop, a Spread Group brand, is partnering with YouTube to enable creators to use YouTube’s merchandise features, which includes the merch shelf, store tab, and more. Both platforms champion self-expression on a global level and are excited to take this a step further through their collaboration. To use the merch features, YouTube creators will need to qualify for eligibility per these guidelines.

“Our integration with YouTube is a milestone for YouTube creators monetizing their content. We have been working with influencers selling merch for years and this brings them closer to Youtube. We also definitely see that the YouTube audience loves merch from influencers and brands on Youtube,” remarks Spread Group CEO, Philip Rooke on the partnership.

Promoting custom merch on YouTube

With the merch features, YouTube creators connect their channel to their Spreadshop. The products are displayed across the creators’ channel, including the digital merch shelf directly below their videos and in a store tab on their channel page. This seamless integration allows creators to reach their target group exactly where the interest and attention is greatest – in the context of their videos.

Spreadshop offers YouTube creators the opportunity to design their merchandise with the industry's largest assortment of 130+ products. Additionally, they can offer their fans merch worldwide in 11 languages and 10 currencies. For example, a creator from the U.S.A. can stream from their home country while offering their fanbase in Germany or France products, which are then produced in Europe. The creator decides which items are shown below their YouTube videos, which allows them to feature promotions and special editions in a targeted way.

Fans and subscribers can browse without interruption

For fans, the integration of Spreadshop into their favorite YouTube channel means a shopping experience without interruption. Key product information, like product images and names, are displayed in the merch features so fans don't have to ask for merchandise in comments or search for it on the internet anymore. For production, shipping, and customer service of the items, creators can rely on Spread Group’s existing infrastructure and 18 years of print-on-demand experience.

Launch partner: European Space Agency

Spread Group’s long-term and renowned partner, the European Space Agency (ESA), is pleased to participate in the launch of Spreadshop’s integration with YouTube. Space fans can now find articles from the ESA collection such as "There is no Planet B" or "Extra Terrestrial" among the European Space Agency’s videos and can select their favorite products directly on YouTube.

Erik Aanderaa and Emily Thorne are among the few selected partners who were able to integrate merch shelf parallel to the launch. Erik Aanderaa and his channel 'No Bullshit Just Sailing' is the perfect fit for sailing enthusiasts, with more than 120,000 subscribers already. But you will search in vain for turquoise blue seas and secret bays. Instead you will find breathtaking pictures of the Norwegian coast and the Atlantic Ocean. “I added some pictures and a link to my Shop on my videos. And the sales went crazy, I actually couldn’t believe it. I wear the T-shirts and hats in my videos, it’s remarkable what it does for my sales!”

Emily Thorne aka emkfit has been active on YouTube since 2010 and has almost 4 million views. Her channel is all about dance, fitness and lifestyle. Some of her signature catchphrases are ‘What’s up you clowns’ and ‘Fake it til you make it’. Emily says, one of the reasons why she picked Spreadshop for her merch line is, “the merch ships globally also during Covid.”

You can learn more about the merch features and watch a quick video regarding the launch on: https://www.spreadshop.com/merch-shelf.

About Spread Group

Spread Group is a collection of five digital brands that empowers self-expression. We enable individuals and businesses to express themselves with print-on-demand products they can use, wear and carry.

The core of our business model is based on the idea that we only print what the customer wants when they want it. Consumers and businesses can customise clothing and accessories with Create Your Own. Spreadshirt Marketplace connects our global designer community with customers on Spreadshirt domains and External Marketplaces like Amazon and Ebay. Entrepreneurs can sell merch via their own free online Spreadshop. Groups can get their matching kit at Teamshirts. Finally, SPOD gives merchants using external shop systems access to our network of fulfillment facilities.

Founded in 2002, today our brands connect with customers, businesses, designers and sellers in over 170 countries via 18 domains in 12 languages. Powered by five production facilities across the United States and Europe, we deliver on-demand printing solutions at market-leading speeds with sustainable practices.

In 2019, we hit global revenue of $146 million, printed more than 6.4 million items and employed 900 people from 40 countries.

