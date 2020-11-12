Taiwan Signs Agreement With Companies in USA, Japan, and Southeast Asia to Champion AI for Business

The AI NOW 2020 MOU Signing Ceremony was witnessed by Jang-Hwa Leu (Director-General of Taiwan’s Industrial Development Bureau) and the signatories include Mills Tung (Manager of Taipei Computer Association), Elena Chow (Founder of ConnectOne), Dr. Kelvin Tan (Founder of Eyemail Technology), Allen Jordan (Founder of Goshen Consulting), Takatoki Izumi (General Manager of One&Co (JR East)), and Chris Hsiang (CEO of Panorama Growth). (Photo: Business Wire)

The AI NOW 2020 MOU Signing Ceremony was witnessed by Jang-Hwa Leu (Director-General of Taiwan’s Industrial Development Bureau) and the signatories include Mills Tung (Manager of Taipei Computer Association), Elena Chow (Founder of ConnectOne), Dr. Kelvin Tan (Founder of Eyemail Technology), Allen Jordan (Founder of Goshen Consulting), Takatoki Izumi (General Manager of One&Co (JR East)), and Chris Hsiang (CEO of Panorama Growth). (Photo: Business Wire)

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leaders from government and business organizations gathered at Taipei’s Huashan 1914 Creative Park to participate in the signing of an MOU between Taiwan and companies in USA, Japan, Singapore, and Indonesia, championing AI technology for business. The MOU signing was witnessed by Jang-Hwa Leu, Director-General of Taiwan’s Industrial Development Bureau, and the signatories include Taipei Computer Association from Taiwan, ConnectOne and Eyemail Technology from Singapore, Goshen Consulting from Indonesia, One&Co (JR EAST) from Japan, and Panorama Growth from USA. Most importantly, this agreement promises more opportunities for collaboration between Taiwanese and international companies over future AI technology development and market implementation.

After the MOU signing ceremony, all signatories participated in the 2020 AI NOW Online Tech Forum EP2: Revealing the AI Deployment of Innovative Countries and Emerging Markets, organized by Taiwan’s Industrial Development Bureau and executed by Taipei Computer Association. The discussions were moderated by Dr. Kelvin Tan and focused on two topics, “Emerging Trends in AI startups - From an accelerator's perspective”, and “Cross-national cooperation implementation of AI industries”. First to speak was Nikki Lu, explaining the initiative behind Taipei Computer Association’s AI Tech Business Matchmaking Platform, which creates opportunities for international collaboration between businesses in the global AI ecosystem. Elena Chow followed with insights about AI talent in Southeast Asia, then Allen Jordan shared his thoughts on the growth of Indonesian AI unicorns such as Gojek and Tokopedia. Next, Takatoki Izumi gave an overview of his company’s operations, bridging the development of AI for business solutions between Japan and Southeast Asia. And finally, Chris Hsiang shared her experience in Silicon Valley, advising AI startups to gain access to data and use it to sharpen their AI for business applications.

Following the forum, three more speakers took to the stage for the AI STAR Lightning Talk, introducing their respective companies’ AI for business applications. Shaq Tu (CEO of Beseye) introduced “Beseye AI Video Analysis Platform”, followed by Bruce King (Business Development Director of GoodLinker) who presented “Big Data, The Foundation of Smart Manufacturing”, and Aryan Hung (CEO of iHH) with “Based on IOEX distributed network, a Service-carrier of AIoT Vertical Applications”.

AD By Industrial Development Bureau, MOEA (IDB).