NASA, FAA Partner With BetterUp for Mobile-Based Professional Coaching

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BetterUp, the leader in mobile-based professional coaching, today announced that it has partnered with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to provide personalized professional coaching at scale to their workforces. BetterUp has recently been designated as a sole-source direct award contract vehicle, streamlining the federal government procurement process for interested agencies.

In the coming months, FAA and NASA will roll out BetterUp’s professional coaching platform to frontline supervisors and executives populations, respectively. They are among the latest leading organizations turning to BetterUp which has seen a surge in demand as more organizations look to support and develop their teams through new ways of working, learning, and adapting amid rapid and unpredictable change.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with BetterUp to explore a new approach to coaching that will not only unleash the full potential of our individual leaders, but that of the entire organization,” said Jeff Planty, the FAA’s Vice President for Technical Operations.

BetterUp was founded in 2013 by Alexi Robichaux and Eduardo Medina on the premise that employees at all levels of organizations, not just the C-Suite, should have access to professional coaching. By combining world-class coaching with AI technology and behavioral science, BetterUp’s mobile-based platform offers personalized one-on-one support when and where an employee needs it, resulting in sustainable behavior change at scale while improving the wellbeing and effectiveness of the workforce, in their professional and personal lives. BetterUp is now used by tens of thousands of people across the globe, including many Fortune 500 companies.

“We are honored to make BetterUp accessible to some of our nation’s most valued public servants at the FAA and NASA,” said Alexi Robichaux, BetterUp CEO & Co-Founder. “This is a significant milestone for our company. As one of the early pioneers of mobile behavioral health solutions, we have witnessed first-hand the transformational effect coaching can have on teams and individuals,” he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in a significant increase in telework and a host of new challenges, personal and professional, as employees adjust to an evolving new normal--leading to increased stress, isolation, and burnout. This coincides with increasing pressure on employees at all levels to learn and adapt faster. Mental health and wellbeing is now a top priority among HR leaders to ensure their workforce is equipped to thrive through these challenges. BetterUp helps employees not only navigate uncertainty and change, but grow as individuals, inspire others as leaders, and have more productive relationships with peers, managers and teams. For example, with only three to four months of coaching, BetterUp members more than doubled their growth in resilience.

About BetterUp

Founded in 2013, BetterUp is the global leader in mobile-based professional coaching. BetterUp combines world-class coaching with AI technology and behavioral science to deliver personalized behavior change at scale, improving the wellbeing, adaptability and effectiveness of the workforce. With a network of over 2,000 coaches, BetterUp offers coaching in 49 languages across 66 countries, along with interactive professional development content, analytics and real-time insights to track employee progress. Used by leading Fortune 1,000 companies, BetterUp drives transformational and lasting behavior change, resulting in improved business outcomes across organizations and inspires professionals everywhere to pursue their lives with greater clarity, purpose, and passion. To learn more, visit www.betterup.com.