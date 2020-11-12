Kerrigan Advisors Represents Resnick Auto Group in Sale of Toyota Dealership

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kerrigan Advisors, a leading sell-side advisory firm to auto dealers in the U.S., represented and advised Illinois-based Resnick Auto Group on its recent sale of Midtown Toyota in Chicago to Michigan-based Victory Automotive Group. The transaction is the 11th Toyota franchise sale Kerrigan Advisors has represented, the 22nd dealership sale in Chicago and the 104th dealership sale overall since 2015.

“Midtown Toyota has been part of our group of dealerships for over 20 years. We thank Kerrigan Advisors for their expert assistance in making this a successful transaction for our group,” said Phillip Resnick, principal of Resnick Auto Group.

Resnick Automotive Group has owned and operated Midtown Toyota, located in Northwest Chicago in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, since 1998. The dealership is one of Chicago’s original Toyota franchises. Resnick Automotive Group also owns and operates Schaumburg Toyota and Woodfield Lexus (both in Schaumberg, Illinois) and Mercedes-Benz of St. Charles (St. Charles, Illinois), which they will retain and continue to operate.

“It was our great pleasure to advise Resnick Auto Group in its sale of Chicago’s Midtown Toyota,” said Gabe Robleto, Vice President, for Kerrigan Advisors. “Our mandate was to match Midtown Toyota with a buyer who had the scale to further expand on Midtown’s success and an understanding of operating in an urban market. Victory Automotive Group was the right buyer, given their presence in the Midwest and experience with Toyota.”

“Toyota is an extraordinarily high demand franchise in today’s active buy/sell market due to its popularity with consumers, consistent profitability, robust fixed operations and strong OEM relations,” said Erin Kerrigan, Founder and Managing Director of Kerrigan Advisors. “We appreciated the opportunity to work with the Resnick team on the sale of Midtown Toyota and to shepherd the transaction to a smooth closing.”

Robert E. Neiman of The Neiman Law Firm served as legal counsel to the seller.

