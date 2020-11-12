Semtech and Symmetry Electronics Collaborate to Focus on Pro AV Customers

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Symmetry Electronics (Symmetry), a technology-focused distributor offering sales, technical and inventory support, will be the exclusive distributor in North America for Semtech’s Pro AV products.

“Symmetry has extensive experience working with customers in the professional audio-video space,” said Wen Hsu, Director of Sales and Applications at Symmetry. “We are eager to engage our customer base with Semtech’s exceptionally integrated video-over-Ethernet solutions.”

BlueRiver® AV-over-IP chipsets are one of the world’s only chipsets to transport uncompressed, zero-latency Ultra HD/4K HDR over standard Ethernet. In anticipation of the continued proliferation of BlueRiver technology, Symmetry has committed to carry inventory on the entire Semtech BlueRiver AVP product portfolio. Symmetry will also carry the full suite of Semtech’s AVX products. AVX enables point-to-point extension of uncompressed quality 4K video, audio, Gigabit Ethernet, and control signals between AV equipment. Both BlueRiver and AVX products are well suited to meet the needs of the industry’s most discerning Pro AV professionals. Symmetry has an established record in the AV market and is committed to offering BlueRiver and AVX customers excellence in technical support.

“Semtech’s Pro AV solutions are revolutionizing the industry and our collaboration with Symmetry as the exclusive distributor will provide a variety of Pro AV products for several markets and industries,” said Don Shaver, Vice President of Video Products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group.

About Semtech’s BlueRiver®

Semtech’s BlueRiver® technology, brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit https://www.semtech.com/technology/blueriver.

About Symmetry

In July 2017, Symmetry Electronics was acquired by TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company. As an authorized global semiconductor distributor offering technical support, sales and distribution of wireless and video technologies, Symmetry has been selling electronic components since 1998. Symmetry serves customers with a worldwide sales and engineering team delivering technical services alongside an e-commerce experience. With its focused line card, expansive inventory and unsurpassed technical support, Symmetry strives to support design engineers and buyers throughout the design cycle and into production. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles with international offices in Mexico, Brazil, Canada, and China.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will,” “has committed,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and BlueRiver are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates. SDVoE is a trademark or service mark of the SDVoE Alliance.

SMTC-P