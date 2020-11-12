BAE Systems Invests in Expanding Capabilities at the Georgia Cyber Center

BAE Systems is expanding its footprint at the Georgia Cyber Center in Augusta, Ga., with a newly signed lease agreement. The lease secures an additional 17,000 square feet of commercial office space. (Photo: Georgia Cyber Center)

BAE Systems is expanding its footprint at the Georgia Cyber Center in Augusta, Ga., with a newly signed lease agreement. The lease secures an additional 17,000 square feet of commercial office space. (Photo: Georgia Cyber Center)

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems is expanding its footprint at the Georgia Cyber Center in Augusta, Ga., with a newly signed lease agreement. The lease secures an additional 17,000 square feet of commercial office space that will further advance the company’s innovative services, strengthen its local partnerships, and provide space for high-demand cyber and technology jobs. Located on the Nathan Deal Campus for Innovation in downtown Augusta, the center is a unique public/private partnership among academia, law enforcement, the government, U.S. Army, and the private sector.

“We’re committed to supporting our customer’s mission by bringing innovative solutions that further enable mission success,” said Peder Jungck, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Intelligence Solutions business. “Our expansion at Georgia Cyber Center helps us better serve those missions and advance research and development in cyber, information technology, and advanced analytics. Additionally, the expansion allows us to engage, recruit, and educate talent in the Augusta and Fort Gordon area.”

With nearly 500 employees in Fort Gordon and Augusta, BAE Systems is one of the largest defense contractors in the area. The company provides advanced analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning, information technology, cybersecurity, and information assurance mission support. The new office will create space for up to 200 additional jobs, and the company is currently recruiting cleared individuals with skills in cybersecurity, networks, IT infrastructure operations, multilevel security, and cloud computing. BAE Systems is a leading provider of secure information technology support and services for the U.S. Army in the region, and a trusted partner on critical national security programs.

BAE Systems provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. Click here to learn more about career opportunities in Fort Gordon and Augusta.