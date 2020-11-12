New Founding Members Strengthen ATIS Next G Alliance as It Sets the Course to Advance North American 6G Leadership

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATIS today announced the addition of 11 Founding Members to its Next G Alliance, an initiative that will advance North American mobile technology leadership in 6G and beyond over the next decade, while building on the long-term evolution of 5G.

The new Founding Members are: Apple, Charter, Cisco, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel, Keysight Technologies, LG Electronics, Mavenir, MITRE and VMware.

Designed to set the foundation for a vibrant marketplace for North American innovation in future generations of mobile technology, the Next G Alliance is named after its primary goal: to establish North American preeminence in the 5G evolutionary path and 6G development. Its work will encompass the full lifecycle of research and development, manufacturing, standardization and market readiness.

“Our Founding Members represent leading industry stakeholders driving innovation in the mobile ecosystem,” said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. “As part of the Next G Alliance, they demonstrate their commitment to setting the course to advance North American mobile technology leadership into the future."

The latest Founding Members join AT&T, Bell Canada, Ciena, Ericsson, Facebook, InterDigital, JMA Wireless, Microsoft, Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung, T-Mobile, TELUS, Telnyx, UScellular and Verizon.

The Next G Alliance holds its first meeting for Founding Members on November 16 to set the initiative’s overarching direction and strategy, to be followed shortly by formation of the Steering Group and Working Groups.

For more information, visit nextgalliance.org or email Mike Nawrocki, ATIS Vice President of Technology and Solutions, at mnawrocki@atis.org.

About ATIS

As a leading technology and solutions development organization, the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) brings together the top global ICT companies to advance the industry’s business priorities. ATIS’ 150 member companies are currently working to address 6G, 5G, robocall mitigation, IoT, Smart Cities, artificial intelligence-enabled networks, distributed ledger/blockchain technology, cybersecurity, emergency services, quality of service, billing support, operations, and much more. These priorities follow a fast-track development lifecycle – from design and innovation through standards, specifications, requirements, business use cases, software toolkits, open source solutions, and interoperability testing.

ATIS is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). ATIS is the North American Organizational Partner for the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), a founding Partner of the oneM2M global initiative, a member of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), as well as a member of the Inter-American Telecommunication Commission (CITEL). For more information, visit www.atis.org. Follow ATIS on Twitter and on LinkedIn.