Xcenda’s FormularyDecisions™ Enhances Healthcare Decision-Making Through New ICER and AMCP Tools

PALM HARBOR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xcenda’s FormularyDecisions™, a secure online platform that facilitates the exchange of information between payers and life sciences companies, today announced agreements with the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) and AMCP that will provide subscribers expanded access to the clinical evidence and health economic information needed to make data-driven product decisions. The platform, which supports more than 2,400 registered formulary decision makers representing 275 million covered lives, enables payers to acquire pertinent product and drug pipeline information online and provides manufacturers with unique insights into payer needs.

“There’s significant demand among payers for credible product value information, including early data on therapies in the pipeline. In fact, use of FormularyDecisions has increased by more than 50 percent in the last six months,” said Allen Lising, managing director of FormularyDecisions. “As such, we continue to seek innovative offerings to make the exchange between payers and life sciences companies even more effective. The collaboration with industry leaders such as ICER and AMCP will further our mission to help drive value-based reimbursement decisions.”

Xcenda, a part of AmerisourceBergen, acquired the FormularyDecisions platform in 2019. As part of the agreement with ICER, FormularyDecisions will now offer ICER Analytics—a new cloud-based platform that facilitates the use of ICER’s evidence reports and underlying analyses. The analytics platform is comprised of two components—the Evidence Compendium and Interactive Modeler—and provides payers and pharmaceutical manufacturers with ICER’s price benchmarks, cost-effectiveness results, comparative clinical effectiveness judgements, policy recommendations and economic models. ICER plans to formally launch ICER Analytics this month. The full ICER Analytics suite is expected to be available via FormularyDecisions in early 2021.

“ICER’s independent and rigorous value assessments continue to inform the critical decisions pharmaceutical companies and payers make around medical policy, drug pricing and drug reimbursement,” said Steve Pearson, president of ICER. “ICER Analytics is a direct result of the feedback we’ve received from these stakeholders and will significantly expand and expedite all stakeholders’ ability to streamline interpretation of ICER’s analyses into users’ own pricing and reimbursement work. We’re excited to partner with FormularyDecisions and further the vision we both share of increasing transparency in healthcare.”

FormularyDecisions also began hosting AMCP’s pre-approval information exchange (PIE) webinars on its platform earlier this year. The webinars feature clinical and manufacturer perspectives that can help inform payers prior to a product coming to market.

“The PIE webinars have been a tremendous tool to improve the exchange of scientific information between manufacturers and healthcare decision makers. That dialog ultimately benefits patients who need access to what are often breakthrough and life-saving therapies,” Susan Cantrell, CEO, AMCP said. “Our collaboration with Xcenda and its FormularyDecisions platform continues to expand our efforts to stay on the leading edge of pharmaceutical information exchange.”

For more information, please visit the FormularyDecisions page on Xcenda.com. Anyone with questions about the platform or the availability of the new tools from ICER and AMCP can contact insights@xcenda.com.

