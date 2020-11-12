Field Roast™ Partners With Award-Winning Chef Roy Choi to "Make Taste Happen"

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doubling down on its unwavering commitment to crafting bold and adventurous taste, leading plant-based brand Field Roast Grain Meat Co™ (“Field Roast”), owned by Greenleaf Foods, SPC, announced a bold brand redesign and a multi-year partnership with prolific chef Roy Choi. The new packaging and partnership promise to inspire culinarians to “Make Taste Happen.”

For the first time since its founding in 1997, the Seattle-born Field Roast is debuting a whole new look, including a redrawn logo and reimagined packaging. The new logo offers a modern spin on a traditional badge, designed to represent its trusted product and reputation for crafting high-quality plant-based meats and cheeses. The revamped packaging nods to the brand’s craftsman legacy with landscape imagery and flavor-forward product names.

To kick off the new era of the brand’s evolution, Field Roast has inked a multi-year partnership with culinary luminary and co-host of The Chef Show, Roy Choi. Choi and Field Roast will team up on the brand’s new Make Taste Happen campaign, which aims to inspire communities of culinary creators with bold flavors that help them craft, discover and share new taste experiences. To define its new identity, Field Roast surveyed more than 11,500 consumers to better understand their expectations of plant-based protein. The study found that Field Roast’s target consumer values food exploration, with nearly all stating that they like to be the first to discover something new (93%), try new things (100%), and that they enjoy cooking (93%).

“Field Roast has led the plant-based industry for more than 20 years, and this redesign represents the differentiated position we continue to pioneer in our category. We’re thrilled to bring consumers unexpected, indulgent flavors and to now inspire their culinary adventures with a trailblazing chef partner,” said Dan Curtin, president of Greenleaf Foods. “Field Roast is proud to welcome chef Choi to our team as a friend and collaborator. His leadership in the ever-evolving food scene and his unique talent for blending culture, community and culinary perfectly complements Field Roast. Together, we’ll help food-lovers explore more flavor adventures.”

In addition to teaming up to introduce Field Roast’s new look this year, Choi will help tell the Field Roast story through a national advertising campaign in 2021, which will include various marketing, public relations, and shopper marketing activities. Field Roast fans can also expect unique plant-based recipe ideation and inspiration from Choi.

"What first attracted me to Field Roast is how their food tastes and how it cooks. It’s flavorful and they aren't scared of seasoning, which is what my food is all about,” said Choi. “As plant-based pioneers they're committed to re-imagination and putting good things out into the world. As a chef and storyteller, I like to surround myself with boundary-breakers that are sincere and pure, so it made sense for us to take our partnership to the next level."

Field Roast believes the best dishes have yet to be discovered. Its portfolio of high-quality plant-based burgers, sausages, roasts, appetizers and entrees, in addition to its leading Chao Creamery dairy-free cheese products, are crafted for those who want to discover, indulge and share in bold taste experiences. Field Roast’s new packaging is already rolling onto shelves at over 17,000 retailers across the U.S., with more stores planned in the coming months.

For more information on Field Roast, visit fieldroast.com and follow @FieldRoast on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast Grain Meat Co.™ (“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

About Roy Choi

Choi is known as one of the architects of the modern food truck movement and is co-host of the Netflix cooking series The Chef Show with Jon Favreau, as well as host and executive producer of the Emmy-winning social justice series Breaking Bread. He is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. In 2010, Food and Wine magazine named him Best New Chef. His cookbook/memoir L.A. Son was a NY Times Bestseller in 2013. In 2016, he was named TIME 100 Most Influential People in the World. And in 2017, LocoL in Watts, received the first ever LA Times Restaurant of the Year award. Roy resides in Los Angeles where he is a voice and advocate for street food culture past, present, and future, and the co-owner, co-founder, and chef of Kogi BBQ, Chego!, Best Friend at Park MGM Las Vegas, and LocoL.