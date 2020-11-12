Blue Air Extends Partnership with Navitaire

MINNEAPOLIS & BUCHAREST, Romania--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Air, Romania’s largest airline by passengers carried, has extended its partnership with Navitaire, an Amadeus company. Under the terms of the agreement, Blue Air will continue to use Navitaire’s New Skies® digital retail reservations platform as its passenger service system (PSS) and will add Navitaire’s pricing optimization and GoNow day-of-departure solutions.

Blue Air plans to expand the use of Navitaire’s solutions to deliver best in class ultra-low-cost customer experience and to improve its personalization, advanced retailing, data and digital platform capabilities. New Skies allows Blue Air to offer a seamless, multichannel, digital customer experience that makes it easy to book flights and ancillary services throughout its customers’ journey. The airline also looks to offer an improved travel experience at the airport with Navitaire’s GoNow day-of-departure system’s intuitive agent application, integrated with customer self-service tools, for fast and easy passenger servicing. As with all Navitaire solutions, New Skies and GoNow are tightly integrated.

Blue Air will also take advantage of Navitaire’s ancillary pricing optimization solution powered by machine learning to help customize personalization, optimize sales and enhance ancillary revenue uptake. And as Blue Air takes its next steps in its digital journey to become a more data-driven airline, Navitaire’s rich, real-time data is readily accessible across all of Navitaire’s integrated platforms.

“With Navitaire, we have a trusted partner on our path of becoming the ultra-low-cost airline of choice in markets we serve, aligned with our strategy to expand our digital retailing capabilities and deliver best in class customer experience," said Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Air. “We look forward to providing our customers with unrivaled digital solutions and mobile first services in the future.”

“Navitaire is pleased to extend our partnership with Blue Air and build on our longstanding collaboration,” said David P. Evans, Navitaire CEO. “Navitaire solutions have been built for digital retailing from the start and have powered the growth of many of the most successful LCCs, ULCCs and hybrid carriers around the globe today. We are proud to have our proven solutions and advanced technology support Blue Air as it strengthens its leadership in Europe.”

About Blue Air

Blue Air is the largest Romanian airline by number of passengers transported, with a business model based on reducing complexity, and providing the best customer experience for its passengers. The main goal of the company is to be the Ultra-Low-Cost Carrier of choice with an approach centered on passenger needs by providing digital-first services.

With a team of over 1,000 aviation enthusiasts, Blue Air has an impeccable flight safety record. The company operates Boeing 737 aircraft. In its 15 years of operation, Blue Air has carried more than 30 million passengers and flown over 340 million kilometres. The company is certified IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for exceptional operating standards and is a full IATA member.

About Navitaire

Navitaire, an Amadeus company, delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability and innovation to 60 airlines and rail companies worldwide, carrying a total of 819 million annual passengers in 2019, including many of the world’s most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in the areas of reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue management, revenue accounting and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus Group. Learn more about Navitaire’s industry leadership in shaping the world of travel at www.navitaire.com.

Navitaire’s New Skies reservations solution is a digital, “e-commerce first” platform with comprehensive retailing, analytics and passenger personalization tools. The solution is designed for efficiency, using a single record approach which manages both the offer and the order throughout the customer lifecycle. Real-time data for on-demand decision making and omni-channel processing are hallmarks of New Skies, which are leveraged extensively by airlines with clear industry leadership in innovation.