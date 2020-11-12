Ryan Announces Exclusive Partnership with Incentify, the Leading Tax Credits and Incentives Technology Company

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, is excited to announce an investment in and exclusive partnership with Incentify, the leader in tax credits and incentives (C&I) software. The cutting-edge Incentify platform will now be accessible to a number of Ryan’s current C&I clients and will soon be available to any of Ryan’s 16,000 clients globally.

Incentify captures available C&I opportunities in one single platform, creating efficiencies, enhancing collaboration, and maximizing the result for clients by saving valuable time and resources. By combining Incentify’s technology with consulting and advice from Ryan’s industry-leading C&I professionals, clients will have a better opportunity to secure additional C&I and increase their capital. Ryan’s two-year exclusive software license agreement with Incentify allows many existing Ryan C&I clients to take advantage of the core Incentify platform features for engagements with Ryan’s C&I practice.

“This partnership with Incentify is game-changing for our clients,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “The ability to monitor C&I in one platform and ensure our clients are taking advantage of available C&I opportunities puts valuable capital back into their businesses, which supports the economy. C&I can be incredibly valuable for companies, and Ryan is proud to be at the forefront.”

“Incentify found the perfect partner in Ryan,” said Incentify CEO Laurence Sotsky. “Not only does Ryan understand the enormous opportunity for technology in better serving corporations with C&I portfolios, but we share the same view of C&I in its incredible importance to society itself. We couldn’t be prouder to be working with Ryan and to see our product in the hands of so many large organizations.”

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an eight-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 2,800 professionals and associates serves over 16,000 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

About Incentify

Incentify is the leading tax credits and incentives (C&I) platform. With more than $22 billion in C&I, clients such as ViacomCBS, Tyson Foods, Cargill, and International Paper depend on Incentify for their C&I needs. From discovery and compliance to monetization and audit, Incentify is the world’s most powerful C&I platform. To learn more about Incentify’s C&I platform and product offerings, please visit online at www.getincentify.com.