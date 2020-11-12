Five9 Announces Joint Customer, ProSites, is Utilizing UC Integration With Microsoft Teams

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) an industry-leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today demonstrates continued collaboration with Microsoft as it expands new customer wins using the Five9 UC integration with Microsoft Teams. The latest customer, ProSites, a provider of online marketing solutions for dental, medical and accounting professionals, is using the integration. ProSites is actively using the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center to power unified voice and digital communications alongside Teams to help it provide real-time sales and support for new and existing clients.

The Five9 integration with Teams increases first call resolution and improves customer experiences by reducing silos between agents and subject matter experts enabling agents to easily locate, contact, and transfer to back-office experts.

ProSites selected the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center platform to move from their existing on-premise solution to a modern, multi-cloud architecture with innovative capabilities – such as Agent Assist, workflow automation, and virtual assistants. Five9 made migrating to the cloud easy, working with ProSites to not only optimize their call center operations but quickly deploying differentiated features to engage across channels with both prospects and existing customers.

Historically, when ProSites wanted to engage subject matter experts and account managers outside of the traditional contact center in a customer call, agents would manually look for experts who were available to speak – resulting in longer customer call times. The Five9 integration with Teams helped address this delay in service, making it easy for agents to see the availability of experts outside the contact center and include them in customer and prospect conversations immediately.

“With the Five9 integration with Microsoft Teams, we were able to put our customers and prospects in touch with our subject matter experts and account managers immediately; directly enhancing the overall customer experience,” said Keith Washington, VP of Products, ProSites. “We’ve been able to spend less time searching for the right expert and refocus our attention to providing the right answers to customers real-time."

“Five9 is proud to see our unique Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams, as well as Agent-Expert Consultation for Teams, in action with many of our customers so quickly since we launched,” said Anand Chandrasekaran, EVP of Product Management and Design, Five9. “Today’s consumer expectations are higher than ever, and they expect to have their questions answered in a quick and efficient manner. This timely integration allows businesses to leverage all of its knowledge and come together as a team to provide the best customer experience during a critical period.”

For more information about UC Integration with Teams, please visit Five9 UC Integration or contact your Five9 sales or partner manager.

