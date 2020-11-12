Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Landmark Health Extend In-Home Medical Care to New Hampshire Seniors

WELLESLEY, Mass. & HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Landmark Health, and its affiliated medical groups, announced today they are extending their in-home medical care collaboration into New Hampshire’s Rockingham, Merrimack, and Hillsborough counties. Landmark has been serving Harvard Pilgrim’s chronically ill Medicare Advantage members with complex health and social needs in Massachusetts since 2019.

The pandemic only emphasizes the need for alternative care delivery models for Medicare Advantage members, including telemedicine and in-home medical care. Seniors with underlying conditions are at particularly high risk for severe outcomes if they are exposed and contract Covid-19. More than ever before, care at home is critical to maintaining this vulnerable population’s health and safety.

“Harvard Pilgrim is excited to extend Landmark’s in-home care to our Medicare Advantage members in New Hampshire,” said Bill Graham, Senior Vice President Medicare Business, Harvard Pilgrim. “This important collaboration, which we launched last year in Massachusetts, allows our members to receive advanced geriatric medical care treatment in the safety of their home. Additionally, Landmark augments Harvard Pilgrim’s multifaceted efforts to bring high-quality care directly to where it best benefits our members for better health outcomes.”

“Landmark’s expertise is in home-based geriatric care – serving seniors with multiple chronic conditions wherever they reside, and whenever they need care,” states Dr. Michael Le, Landmark’s co-founder and chief medical officer. “By going to patients, our mobile providers help ensure the preventive and urgent needs of this highly vulnerable population are met, in the safety of their homes. We’re excited to extend this high-touch care into New Hampshire – adding to our roster as the 15th state – alongside our strong collaborator, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.”

Landmark’s 24/7 care model brings medical, behavioral, and palliative care, along with social services, to patients through a clinical team of doctors, advanced practice providers, behavioral health specialists, social workers, pharmacists, nurse care managers, among others. By focusing on long-term patient outcomes, Landmark helps reduce unnecessary emergency room visits and hospital admissions, while keeping patients on track with their health goals and care plans.

Home-based medical services by Landmark augment, and do not replace, care patients receive from their primary care provider and other specialists. Services are voluntary and offered at no cost to eligible Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Medicare Advantage members who have multiple chronic conditions.

About Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

Harvard Pilgrim and its family of companies provide health benefit plans, programs, and services to more than 3 million customers in New England and beyond. A leading not-for-profit health services company, we guide our members – and the communities we serve – to better health.

Founded by doctors 50 years ago, we’re building on our legacy. In partnership with our expansive network of doctors and hospitals, we’re improving health outcomes and lowering costs through clinical quality and innovative care management.

Our commitment to the communities we serve is driven by the passion of the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation. Through its work, low- and moderate-income families are gaining greater access to fresh, affordable food — a cornerstone to better health and well-being.

To learn more about Harvard Pilgrim, visit harvardpilgrim.org.

About Landmark

Landmark Health and its affiliated medical groups (Landmark) deliver comprehensive in-home medical care to older adults, 24/7 – 365 days a year. Specialized in complex chronic care, Landmark’s physician-led multidisciplinary teams work with patients’ existing healthcare networks to bring medical, behavioral, and palliative care, along with social services, to individuals where they reside. Most critically, Landmark is bending the cost curve in health care by reducing avoidable ER visits and hospital admissions, while extending the lives of patients. landmarkhealth.org