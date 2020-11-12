Ezlo Innovation and Johnson Controls Announce Cooperation On Thermostat and Platform Integration

CLIFTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ezlo Innovation, a global provider of smart solutions for homes and businesses, today announced a new cooperation with Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart and sustainable buildings, and the architect of OpenBlue connected solutions, that will extend smart climate services to multiple strategic verticals.

As the first step in a broader partnership, Ezlo has integrated into their platform the LUX KONOzw thermostat and a more simplified model, the KONOse, which is designed with a focus on ease of use in senior living care facilities. Ezlo will offer these devices as part of a home control and energy monitoring bundle for utility, service provider, and aging-in-place customers.

“We had several customers ask specifically about the KONOzw, including our utility partners,” said Roger Gregory, VP Product at Ezlo Innovation. “We see huge potential for this integration, not just for utilities, but also with the senior edition for our aging-in-place solutions. And with Johnson Controls leading the way on smart, sustainable buildings, there’s a huge opportunity to help each other with a longer-term cooperation.”

In addition to enabling control of smart thermostats, Ezlo’s platform allows users to control lights, door locks, sensors, cameras, water damage prevention solutions, and more—all from either a single app or voice control integrations for Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. Through an integration with Ezlo’s platform Johnson Controls can make their thermostats the foundation of a smart home, rather than being a point solution that must be integrated into a separate system.

“We offer the world’s largest portfolio of building products, technologies, software, and services,” said Justin Pasquale, Senior Product Manager at Johnson Controls. “But the flexibility of Ezlo’s platform gives us multiple new ways to apply smart home technology in our property management and builder channels. Whether its energy monitoring, access control, or smarter security, we are looking at ways to increase the operational efficiency of our business and provide our tenants with an enhanced residential experience. It could be a real win for everyone.”

The KONOzw has already been integrated into Ezlo’s platform. This first step paves the way for further integration with JCI subsidiaries DSC and Qolsys, which would ensure similar compatibility with their alarm panels and security devices.

________________

About Ezlo Innovation

Ezlo Innovation delivers best-in-class connected solutions to homes and businesses on a global scale. Its family of brands, which includes Vera, MiOS, Fortrezz, and Centralite, has nearly 50 combined years of experience in the home automation and IoT markets. Ezlo delivers home control products and services both directly to homeowners and through a global dealer network, and their white-labeled B2B solutions are being used by businesses across categories like wellness, insurance, security, energy, and property management. Ezlo is headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, with offices in Ukraine, Romania, and Colombia. Learn more at www.ezlo.com.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers’ mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.