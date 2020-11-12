McLane and Koupon Partner to Integrate Coupons into Consumer Loyalty Solution for C-Stores

TEMPLE, Texas & ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company providing grocery and foodservice solutions, and Koupon, the leading promotion solution in the convenience store industry, have partnered to create a seamless integration of Koupon’s digital promotion platform with McLane’s Consumer Loyalty Program application.

McLane is well known for its innovative technology solutions for c-stores, and Koupon provides c-store retailers and CPG brands with the easiest solution to connect with shoppers and grow sales. Together, their partnership will allow c-store operators to take advantage of hundreds of industry CPG coupon offers within McLane’s Consumer Loyalty Program application, reducing product costs for both the retailer and the consumer.

Within McLane’s enhanced Consumer Loyalty Program application, consumers can access digital promotions powered by Koupon’s technology and redeem them at checkout.

There are a number of benefits to McLane and Koupon’s integrated solution, including:

It is completely free to retailers who use McLane’s Consumer Loyalty Program.

Consumers can search for and easily redeem coupons pertaining to their purchases at checkout.

Consumers can receive and redeem store loyalty points based on their purchases, leading to additional offers and benefits.

As new coupons are added, consumers can take advantage of them in real time.

Integrated security identifies or limits age-restricted content.

“We are delighted to work with Koupon, who has distinguished itself as the industry leader in this space,” says Deon Johnson, vice president of development at McLane. “By working together, we created a solution that truly benefits both retailers and consumers.”

“This partnership is a significant milestone for the convenience store industry,” notes Brad Van Otterloo, CEO of Koupon. “Integrating Koupon’s digital promotion technology with McLane’s leading Consumer Loyalty Program will benefit the industry as a whole.”

About McLane Company, Inc.

McLane Company, Inc. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the United States, providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores, and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates over 80 distribution centers and one of the nation’s largest private fleets. The company buys, sells, and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK) and employs 24,000 teammates.

About Koupon

Koupon provides c-store retailers and brands with the easiest way to connect and engage with shoppers to grow sales. Koupon works with brands to easily deploy personalized, channel-wide promotions, and helps retailers to secure additional brand trade spending and grow shopper engagement. Members of the Koupon Network — the leading c-store collaborative with 30 of the top 50 c-store retailers and over 70 brands — realize the benefit from Koupon’s unmatched channel reach, proprietary technology and data, and campaign management services. Since its founding in 2011, Koupon has delivered over 4 billion offers. To learn more, please visit www.kouponmedia.com.