China Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2020 to Exhibit Products from 78 Countries and Regions

YIWU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--China Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair 2020, as a professional and market-oriented trading platform for imported commodities, will be held on November 13-16, 2020 in Yiwu, an eastern city of China, under the theme “Gather Global Merchants, Share Free Trade Opportunities”.

Founded in 2012, the Fair has been continuously making breakthroughs in terms of scale, number of exhibitors and products, and effects. It is regarded as one of the first-choice platforms for overseas brands of daily consumer goods to enter the Chinese market, and is also the first UFI-certified fair for imported consumer goods in China. The exhibiting categories include household articles, maternal & child products, beauty & personal care, crafts & gifts, digital gadgets, food & beverages, liquor & wine, toys, accessories, etc.

The Fair will provide a total of 2020 standard booths with an exhibition area of 50,000 square meters, attracting nearly 1,000 companies. The Fair will present five pavilions: Quality Life Pavilion (Wine & Coffee), Asia Pavilion, Europe Pavilion, America-Oceania-Africa Pavilion, and Quality Life Pavilion (Home Decoration Materials). Exhibits are from 78 countries and regions around the world, including 41 “Belt and Road” countries such as Russia, Poland, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Turkey, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Iran, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Armenia.

During the Fair, the organizer will also introduce China’s free trade zones, bonded areas and imported commodities markets that are vital to trading business to the exhibitors and buyers. The Fair will also cooperate with domestic and foreign industry societies and form buyer delegations to promote on-site deals for exhibitors. A number of procurement meetings will take place during the Fair to connect overseas brands with domestic distributors. Meanwhile, the Fair will hold new product launch conferences to showcase innovative and quality products for enterprises.

We sincerely invite friends from all over the world to visit China Yiwu Imported Commodities Fair to be held on November 13-16. We will be happy to provide you with the most thoughtful, efficient and warm services, so that everyone can share the harvest and joy of the Fair.

