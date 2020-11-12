Identity Methods Partners with ColorTokens to Provide UK Enterprises with Industry-leading Zero Trust Security in the Cloud

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UK consultancy Identity Methods Ltd., an end-to-end provider of identity, privacy, governance and security solutions, has signed a partnership with California-based ColorTokens Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered Zero Trust security.

Through its award-winning Xtended ZeroTrust Platform™, ColorTokens delivers solutions that help businesses accurately assess and drastically improve their security posture, ensuring business resiliency to cyber threats across hybrid data centers and edge while enabling operational flexibility.

ColorTokens is the leader in deploying Zero Trust security at critical points throughout the network, combining deep visibility, simulation mode, segmentation, and endpoint lockdown delivered across hybrid networks spanning users, endpoints, servers, applications and workloads. The Xtended ZeroTrust Platform delivers all of this without any downtime, reboots, reconfiguration, hardware, onsite visits, or impact on business continuity – achieving unrivaled deployment capability.

Commenting on the agreement, Lee Ealey-Newman, VP Channels for EMEA at ColorTokens, said: “Traditional security approaches assume that everything inside of an enterprise network can be trusted. Yet the digital transformation we see in today’s modern workplace means enterprises are adopting multi-cloud strategies, with an increased focus on dynamic microservices.

“Organisations need stronger security postures if they are to prevail against an increasingly malevolent threat landscape – accordingly, it’s key to have the right partners in place to support our growth. Identity Methods offer a wealth of knowledge around this transformation and how organisations can optimise ColorTokens’ cloud-based platform for Visualisation, Segmentation and Lockdown of key assets.”

Ian Collard, Managing Director at Identity Methods, remarked: “Partnering with an organisation like ColorTokens allows us to offer our clients a ground-breaking, end-to-end Zero Trust solution. Combined with Identity Methods’ technical capacities and product knowledge, ColorTokens allows us to help organisations to achieve consistent visibility and control of all workloads – regardless of the location or granularity of the instances in question.

With coronavirus and Brexit creating an increasingly uncertain cyber-risk landscape, having the level of control and peace of mind offered by solutions like XShield and XProtect from ColorTokens empowers British firms to keep working at their most efficient and adaptable, while locking down the assets that matter most. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration with ColorTokens.”

About ColorTokens

ColorTokens Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered Zero Trust security, empowers global enterprises with a proactive approach to securing cloud workloads, dynamic applications, endpoints, and users. Through its award-winning Security Platform, ColorTokens delivers products and services that help businesses accurately assess and drastically improve their security posture. For more information, please visit www.colortokens.com.

About Identity Methods

Identity Methods offers a broad range of solutions and services that are designed to provide cutting-edge security and performance while maximizing business value. As an end-to-end solutions and service provider offering innovation and long-term support, Identity Methods also provides consultancy, implementation and managed services for all these areas of identity and access, as well as for robotic process automation; rapid application development; and cloud integration solutions.

Identity Methods can offer DevOps, R&D and project management from leading academics and product experts, delivering maximum value and future-proof function for their clients. Contact info@identitymethods.co.uk, find us on social media, call +44 845 241 1836 or visit www.identitymethods.co.uk for more details.