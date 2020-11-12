Intercontinental Jet Service Joins Raisbeck Dealer Network

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Raisbeck Engineering Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Intercontinental Jet Service Corp. (IJSC) to its global network of Authorized Dealers. With this appointment, IJSC brings its extensive range of MRO services and expertise to the Beechcraft King Air market for which Raisbeck offers time-proven performance, safety and comfort enhancement systems.

Intercontinental Jet Service is an FAA Part 145 repair facility based in Oklahoma at Tulsa International Airport (TUL) where it provides major inspections, heavy structural repairs, propeller overhauls and avionic upgrades for many aircraft makes and models including Mitsubishi, Cessna and Piaggio. IJSC is one of the largest Honeywell Authorized TPE331 Engine Major Service Centers and has been a factory owned and Authorized Mitsubishi Service Center since 2016.

“We’re excited to be working with the team at Intercontinental Jet Service and view this new partnership as a win-win situation,” said Hal Chrisman, President of Raisbeck Engineering. “Intercontinental Jet Service has the expertise and facilities necessary to provide the high-quality sales, installation and maintenance services we expect of our Authorized Dealers. In turn, Raisbeck is able to expand its presence in the markets IJSC already serves.”

Mark James, President of Intercontinental Jet Service, commented: “Becoming a Raisbeck Authorized Dealer enables us to meet the demands of discerning King Air operators looking to improve the efficiency of their aircraft. This agreement represents another significant step in our 30-plus year history of expanding our support of the turboprop market.”

About Intercontinental Jet Service Corp.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries of America, and holder of numerous FAA authorizations, IJSC currently offers over 56,000 square feet of hangar, back-shop and office space dedicated to turboprop and jet maintenance, avionics, and propeller overhauls and repairs. The company is airframe factory authorized by Mitsubishi MU-2, Cessna Caravan and Piaggio Avanti among others, and maintains representative agreements with Collins, Garmin, and Texas Turbine Conversions in addition to Raisbeck Engineering. Please visit www.ijetservice.com as well as their Facebook page.

About Raisbeck Engineering

Raisbeck Engineering, an Acorn Growth Aerospace and Defense company, is a leading provider of aircraft modifications for business, commercial and military aircraft. Dedicated to improving performance and efficiency for aircraft owners, Raisbeck’s aerodynamically-designed enhancements deliver better performance results and improve passenger comfort. For more information about Raisbeck Engineering and our products, please visit www.raisbeck.com. Stay connected with Raisbeck online through our Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn accounts.

