Cadalys and SunBridge Partners Launch Expanded Salesforce® Employee Engagement Solutions Into APAC Region

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadalys, Inc. and SunBridge Partners have formally announced a partnership that will expand Cadalys’ suite of Salesforce employee engagement apps into the Japanese and Korean markets. SunBridge, which has supported the launch of the Salesforce platform into 900 companies across 2,400 projects, now supports the launch of Cadalys products deeper into the APAC market—including Cadalys Concierge™, Cadalys ITSM™, and Cadalys All Aboard™.

Cadalys’ suite of pre-built apps for Salesforce Service Cloud and Salesforce Community Cloud are designed to extend the value of the platform by providing innovative ways to keep companies and teams connected, informed and productive:

Cadalys Concierge™ is a powerful, next-generation help center with personalized search to get employees, customers and partners the right information and support quickly

Cadalys All Aboard™ delivers full onboarding, reboarding/reopening, transfers and offboarding, ideal for remote organizations and teams

Cadalys ITSM™ is the only native IT service management app on the Salesforce platform, enabling Salesforce customers to manage IT assets like software and hardware to support employees and customers

Marc Friedman, Founder and CEO of Cadalys states, “This new partnership with SunBridge will introduce a powerful set of employee engagement solutions to businesses in Japan and Korea at a time when it is mission-critical for companies to provide remote employees, customers and partners with easy access to onboarding, knowledge and support as they adapt to new ways of working and collaborating in a pandemic. We are excited about the opportunity to bring these timely capabilities to a market that has proven to be innovative and forward-thinking to its approach to technology.”

SunBridge successfully co-founded Salesforce Japan in 2000, representing the largest international market for Salesforce, and the SunBridge team has led successful deployments for hundreds of Japanese companies to date, including Asian subsidiaries of several Japanese global giants.

"As a leading catalyst for Japan’s technology ecosystem since 2000, SunBridge recognizes the power of timely, purpose-built solutions that answer market demand and fulfill vital business needs at scale,” confirms Allen Miner, founder of SunBridge Group. “Cadalys is forward-thinking and its products were a step ahead of the coronavirus and the impact on work environments. Cadalys had the solution before the pandemic; and the innovation of the solution has already been highly validated across industries and other overseas regions. We look forward to empowering Japanese and Korean companies to extend the value and power of the Salesforce platform with Cadalys’ solutions to solve the most pressing IT and business challenges in the current global climate.”

ABOUT CADALYS

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Cadalys is an award-winning Salesforce partner with a long history of successfully bringing apps to the Salesforce platform that add unique value and enrich the Salesforce experience. Cadalys is one of a select group of companies in the Salesforce Product Development Organization program for excellence in application development, with a strategic focus on employee engagement and evidence-based healthcare solutions. To learn more about Cadalys, visit Cadalys.com.

ABOUT SUNBRIDGE

SunBridge is a professional services company based in Japan, that provides business consulting utilizing marketing automation and a wide range of system development services utilizing Salesforce's CRM platform and Heroku. A consulting partner since the establishment of Salesforce.com Co., Ltd. in Japan, SunBridge has supported the introduction and establishment of Salesforce at over 900 companies in Japan. Sunbridge specializes in multi-cloud solutions that support customers' digital transformation through mutual synergies between the consulting services business led by Salesforce certified technical architects, and the application development business. SunBridge is also an AppExchange partner that provides various applications, such as the Salesforce integrated business card management solution "SmartVisca". To learn more, visit: www.SunBridge.com.