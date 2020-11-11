Homes For Our Troops Celebrates 300th House Donation Milestone with Help from Newegg

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newegg has teamed up with Homes For Our Troops, a national nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans and their families, to outfit the organization’s 300th home donation with the latest technology products. Army Sergeant Nathan Shumaker and his family will have their new home outfitted with a complete home office set-up, as well as a new home theater for their family room.

“Newegg came through in a big way to gift Sergeant Shumaker and his family some great new tech products that put the perfect final touches on our 300th home,” said Tom Landwermeyer, President/CEO at Homes For Our Troops. “This will certainly set the Shumakers up for success with remote learning and working from home.”

ABC featured the Shumakers’ story on The View this Veterans Day, highlighting Homes For Our Troops’ mission to create accessible homes for severely injured Veterans. Homes For Our Troops marked the impressive milestone of 300 homes with its latest donation to the Shumaker family, with another 62 home projects currently in the works. Newegg was so moved by Sergeant Shumaker’s story that they chose to donate a large collection of technology products for his family to enjoy in their new home.

“We are grateful to Sergeant Shumaker for his service, and we wholeheartedly support the mission of Home For Our Troops to help severely injured Veterans rebuild their lives in homes that are specially adapted to their needs,” said Anthony Chow, Global CEO of Newegg. “We are humbled to play even a small role in making the Shumakers’ new home a place where they can live comfortably working, learning and playing together.”

Visit https://www.hfotusa.org/ to learn more about Homes For Our Troops’ mission to donate specially adapted custom homes to help severely injured post-9/11 Veterans rebuild their lives. Like Newegg on Facebook, subscribe to Newegg on YouTube and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is one of the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.newegg.com/.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT)

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.