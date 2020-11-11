Proteintech and HebeCell Announce Collaboration on Nanobody iPSC-derived Natural Killer Cells

CHICAGO & NATICK, Massachusetts--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proteintech and HebeCell announce their collaborative partnership to develop proprietary nanobody based chimeric antigen receptor (nCAR) technology for the development and commercialization of iPSC-derived natural killer (iPSC-nCAR-NK) cells, a promising cellular immunotherapy treatment for cancer and other diseases.

Proteintech’s recent acquisition of nanobody manufacturer, ChromoTek, has made them a leading player in the nanobody space. ChromoTek’s high-performing camelid single-chain recombinant reagents, also known as nanobodies, fuel breakthrough research discoveries.

HebeCell holds unique expertise and intellectual property in induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) and their lineage specific differentiation, especially toward natural killer (NK) cells. Although NK cells are best known for killing virally infected cells, they also play key roles in detecting and controlling early signs of cancer.

“Partnering with Proteintech will give both companies a competitive edge,” said Dr. Allen Feng, the Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of HebeCell, “Our combined expertise and technologies create a unique and special collaboration that will improve the treatment and care of cancer patients.”

Dr. Jason Li, CEO of Proteintech added, “I’ve known Dr. John Lu, Founder and CEO of HebeCell, for many years and I’m glad we have an opportunity to work together on this important project. With HebeCell’s proprietary NK cells and Proteintech’s nanobodies, the two companies can transform the future of cancer therapy.

About Proteintech Group Inc.

Proteintech is a leading manufacturer of antibodies, proteins and immunoassays across research areas. Proteintech has the largest proprietary portfolio of self-manufactured antibodies covering 2/3 of the human proteome. Proteintech produces cytokines, growth factors and other proteins that are human expressed, bioactive and cGMP-grade. After the acquisition of manufacturer, ChromoTek, Proteintech now provides innovative reagents based on camelid antibodies called nanobodies. Proteintech sites are ISO13485 and ISO9001-2015 accredited.

About HebeCell Corporation

HebeCell, founded in 2016, focuses on the fields of Immunotherapy by developing human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-based “off-the-shelf” CAR-natural killer (CAR-NK) and other immune cell therapeutics targeting hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune and infectious diseases. HebeCell has expertise and assets in iPSC specific lineage cell differentiation and state-of-the-art cGMP cell manufacturing facility. Its first-in-class proprietary 3D manufacturing platform for human iPSC-CAR-NK cells is feeder-free and designed specifically for single-use-bioreactor at industrial scale, which allows rapid deploy off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell products for all patients. HebeCell’s platform technology will accelerate the application of iPSC cells as a viable source of immune cells in the next generation of immunotherapy and will alter the CAR-NK cell therapy field by delivering cost effective allogenic therapeutics worldwide.