KBS and Transwestern Partner to Support Wreaths Across America Fallen Veterans Fundraiser Program for Sixth Straight Year

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBS, one of the largest investors in premier commercial real estate in the nation, and Transwestern Real Estate Services announced today that the companies have partnered for the sixth straight year to support Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization honoring fallen U.S. veterans.

KBS and Transwestern are collecting donations for wreath sponsorships at 25 properties across the country in KBS’ client portfolio where Transwestern provides property management services. The program culminates in wreath-laying ceremonies coordinated at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., as well as more than 1,700 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

“As a firm that is deeply committed to supporting worthwhile causes, KBS stands proudly behind Wreaths Across America’s mission to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom,” says Marc DeLuca, regional president, Eastern Region for KBS. “Thanks to our generous tenants, in the last six years we were able to pay tribute to more than 19,000 fallen veterans with wreaths. We look forward to continuing this valuable tradition again this year.”

KBS and Transwestern will match donations up to 2,000 wreaths, with 100% of donations going directly to Wreaths Across America. On Saturday, December 19, National Wreaths Across America Day, volunteers will gather in participating cemeteries to place live balsam wreaths on every veteran headstone as an act of respect, gratitude and remembrance.

“We’re proud to continue our support of Wreaths Across America in partnership with KBS,” says Tom Lawyer, president of Transwestern Commercial Services. “It’s a privilege to honor our fallen service men and women for their sacrifices, and we thank donors deeply for their ongoing support.”

The Wreaths Across America fundraiser runs November 4-22. A $15 donation sponsors one wreath; those wishing to donate and/or volunteer to place wreaths on veteran headstones can do so online at https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/26413.

About KBS

KBS is one of the largest owners of premier commercial real estate in the nation. As a private equity real estate company and an SEC-registered investment adviser, KBS and its affiliated companies have completed transactional activity of more than $40 billion on behalf of private and institutional investors globally. Founded in 1992 by Peter Bren and Chuck Schreiber, KBS acquires and operates prime commercial real estate in some of the most successful epicenters in the country. The firm is committed in its business ethics, its business relationships and its constant focus on exceeding the expectations of our investors, partners and tenants. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any particular level of skill or training. For more information on KBS, please visit www.kbs.com.

About Transwestern Real Estate Services

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) adds value for investors, owners and occupiers of all commercial property types through a comprehensive perspective and by providing solutions grounded in sound market intelligence. Part of the Transwestern companies, the firm applies a consultative approach to Agency Leasing, Asset Services, Tenant Advisory + Workplace Solutions, Capital Markets, and Research & Investment Analytics.

The privately held Transwestern companies have been delivering a higher level of personalized service and innovative real estate solutions since 1978. An integrated approach formed from fresh ideas drives value for clients across commercial real estate services, development, investment management and opportunistic programs for high-net-worth investors. The firm operates through 34 U.S. offices and global alliances with BNP Paribas Real Estate and Devencore. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.