Canoe Enables the First-ever Household Addressable Ad Campaign Across Multiple Distributors for a National Cable Network

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canoe Ventures today announced that the first multi-distributor, linear addressable TV campaign has been launched as part of the On Addressability initiative. Founded by Comcast Advertising, Cox Media and Charter’s Spectrum Reach, On Addressability is designed to accelerate the industry’s ability to deliver a scalable and sustainable addressable solution to marketers that maximizes the impact and value of television.

AMC Networks and Canoe, an execution partner for On Addressability, have been working throughout the summer to enable linear addressable campaigns as a single order to run across a large portion of the On Addressability distribution partners’ footprints, now totaling over 30 million addressable homes including both linear and VOD TV.

“AMC is the first national cable network to run multiple ads in a single avail across multiple distributors, using aggregated and deidentified data,“ said David Kline, Executive Vice President at Charter Communications, and President of Spectrum Reach. “We are excited to help make our network partners’ avails more valuable through On Addressability by allowing them to send more relevant creative, at scale, to households that are most likely to act on it, and therefore make TV more competitive with digital alternatives.”

“We are thrilled to make AMC the first cable network to offer a first ever addressable, performance-based solution across a national footprint,” said Kim Kelleher, President of Advertising Sales and Partnerships, AMC Networks. “On Addressability is an important step toward realizing the future of addressable television advertising. There is so much potential to bring an audience-first product to our advertising partners that reaches desired viewers and allows the delivery of relevant messages to the household level. We are proud to be on the forefront of this meaningful technological advancement.”

On Addressability’s focus is to help accelearate addressability on all forms of television through shared learnings and cross-industry discussion. Its objectives include defining common practices, enabling technical solutions, and working to solve larger challenges, such as measurement. Canoe ensures the delivery, service management, and reporting of addressable campaigns on behalf of the current On Addressability distribution partners.

“At Canoe, we like to think of ourselves as the ‘simplification layer’ between our programmer customers and our distribution partners,” said Joel Hassell, Canoe’s CEO. “By enabling and managing addressable campaigns for major TV distributors, we offer a one stop shop for programmers who only need to interact with one entity to reach a large, unified footprint of addressable households.”

“We are so pleased to have reached this milestone moment in addressable TV’s evolution to become a scalable—easy to execute—solution for advertisers,” said Marcien Jenckes, President, Comcast Advertising. “The goal of On Addressability is not to be prescriptive in approach, but to offer viable solutions to make addressability work for all players in the ecosystem. Working with Canoe to launch the first, national network campaign across distributors is an great example of one such solution.”

About AMC Networks

Known for its groundbreaking and celebrated original content, AMC Networks is the company behind the award-winning brands AMC, BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, and IFC Films. Its diverse line-up of popular and critically-acclaimed series and independent films include Killing Eve, Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, which has been the #1 show on cable television for nine consecutive years, as well as Portlandia, Brockmire, Love After Lockup, and the films Boyhood, Death of Stalin, and many more. Its original series Mad Men and Breaking Bad are widely recognized as being among the most influential and acclaimed shows in the history of TV. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its production business; AMC Networks International, its international programming business; the subscription streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now, Acorn TV and UMC (Urban Movie Channel); and Levity Entertainment Group, the Company’s production services and comedy venues business. For more information, visit http://www.amcnetworks.com.

About Canoe

Canoe is an advertising technology and services company dedicated to providing revenue-generating solutions to national TV programming networks. The company performs service assurance for video on demand (VOD) dynamic ad insertion (DAI) on multiple video platforms including set-top-box, IP, and mobile across its 38 million household enabled ecosystem. It performs this managed service on behalf of over 100 national television networks through integration, monitoring, analysis, and resolution resulting in a unified, quality TV experience on all platforms. Canoe is also responsible for the enablement and service assurance for On Addressability, a cross-distributor addressable advertising initiative. Canoe is owned by Charter, Comcast, and Cox, and has offices in Denver, Colorado and New York City, and is expanding operations to Canada, LATAM, and Europe.

About On Addressability

The On Addressability initiative maximizes the impact and value of TV as a scalable and sustainable marketing platform. Founded in summer 2019, On Addressability is led by Comcast, Charter and Cox and welcomes participation across the industry. For more information, please visit www.onaddressability.com