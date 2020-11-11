AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Kansas Mutual Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Kansas Mutual Insurance Company (KMIC) (Topeka, KS).

The ratings reflect KMIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revision in the Long-Term ICR outlook reflects the improvements in company’s operating performance in recent years due to favorable weather-related loss experience in its home state of Kansas, coupled by management’s focus on underwriting discipline, rate adjustments and deductibles. As a result, the company’s combined and operating ratios outperform the personal property composite. AM Best expects the company’s operating performance to remain favorable over the near-term and continue to bolster balance sheet strength. The company’s business profile is limited due to the product offerings as a single-state property insurer with geographic concentration in catastrophe-prone areas. KMIC also benefits from an appropriate ERM program that supports its risk profile and a comprehensive reinsurance program.

