LV= Selects Moody's Analytics Solution to Help Develop its Investment Pathways Proposition

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moody’s Analytics today announced that its software has been selected by LV=, a leading retirement and insurance specialist. LV= has chosen the Moody’s Analytics Portfolio Risk Analytics software to support its investment governance process, including the development of its investment pathways proposition.

Under new requirements from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), from February 1, 2021 pension providers must offer customers entering drawdown on a non-advised basis four investment pathways to meet their retirement needs. Portfolio Risk Analytics is a cloud-based financial modeling solution that allows asset managers, advisers, and product providers to create forward-looking outcome-based analyses for investment portfolios.

Powered by the award-winning Moody’s Analytics Scenario Generator, Portfolio Risk Analytics enables users to model investment outcomes reflecting savings and withdrawal scenarios under a broad range of economic conditions.

“The Portfolio Risk Analytics solution fully supports our investment governance and risk monitoring processes,” said David Stevens, Savings and Retirement Proposition Director at LV=. “We will use the solution to support the validation, risk monitoring, and ongoing governance requirements for investment pathways, an initiative from the FCA aimed at helping consumers make well-informed retirement income decisions without financial advice. It’s important that consumers consider how they plan to use their retirement fund. The use of this analytics tool has enabled us to create four pathway funds that we are confident can help consumers meet their retirement objectives.”

“We have extensive experience helping businesses implement risk management solutions supporting the design and governance of retail investment propositions,” said Matthew Seymour, Head of Buy-side Solutions, Enterprise Risk Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “We look forward to working with LV= on their investment pathways offering in line with the requirements set out by the FCA.”

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody’s Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

About LV=

LV= is a leading financial mutual. When the company started in 1843 its goal was to give financial security to more than just a privileged few and for many decades it was most commonly associated with providing a method of saving to people of modest means. Today LV= follows a similar purpose, helping people to protect and provide for the things they love, although on a much larger scale and through a wide range of financial services including insurance, investment and retirement products.

LV= and Liverpool Victoria are registered trademarks of Liverpool Victoria Financial Services Limited (LVFS) and trading styles of the LV= Group of Companies. Liverpool Victoria Financial Services Limited, registered in England with registration number 12383237 is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority, register number 110035. Registered address: County Gates, Bournemouth, BH1 2NF. Phone: 01202 292333.