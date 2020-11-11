Genomind and Stop Soldier Suicide Partner in Mission to Reduce Soldier and Veteran Suicides

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genomind®, the leader in comprehensive genetics and digital mental health services, has partnered with non-profit organization Stop Soldier Suicide to provide its Mental Health Map to military personnel. Starting today on Veteran’s Day, November 11, the company will donate one Mental Health Map to Stop Soldier Suicide for every one purchased.

The Genomind Mental Health Map is a simple tool that has the potential to make a huge impact in helping veterans improve their mental health and wellness. The test requires just a small cheek swab to analyze 38 genetic variants that influence 29 mental health and wellness traits. The results uncover a multitude of possible predispositions specific to a person’s inner profile, based on the 7 Core Genetic Mental Health Capabilities™: stress and anxiety, mood, focus and memory, sleep, eating behavior, social behavior and habits and substance use.

“With the ongoing evolution in genetic science, we now have an opportunity to assess traits and underlying biological mechanisms impacting mental health and wellness,” said Shawn O’Brien, Genomind CEO. “Simply knowing and understanding how an individual may or may not respond to certain environments or triggers allows them to increase their self-awareness and take the right steps towards proper self-care.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Americans by creating feelings of isolation and loneliness, mental health awareness remains more important than ever, especially for those who may be more vulnerable including veterans.

“Veteran suicide is an epidemic of shocking proportions and that’s why we are using ground-breaking technology and digital methods,” said Keith Hotle, Chief Program Officer, Stop Soldier Suicide. “Through our partnership with Genomind, we are able to provide new, innovative mental health and wellness tools to our soldiers and veterans.”

Both Stop Soldier Suicide and Genomind are partners with NeuroFlow, which provides a state-of-the-art collaborative care platform and behavioral health application helping soldiers, veterans, and civilians adhere to treatment and stay engaged with their overall health.. NeuroFlow enrollment comes with each Mental Health Map report.

In addition to its week-long “Buy One, Give One” donation to Stop Soldier Suicide, Genomind will also offer the Mental Health Map on its website at a 25% discount to all interested. To learn more or request a test, visit www.genomind.com.

About Genomind

Genomind is a leading precision mental health company singularly focused on filling the innovation gap in mental health care through novel, genetics-based tools. Supported by a world-class genetics lab, a unique heritage of clinical mental health expertise, clinical collaboration and consultation, state-of-the-art digital tools and telemental health enabling services, Genomind is empowering a new standard of care. Its flagship product, Genomind® Professional PGx Express™, is the most comprehensive pharmacogenetic testing service helping medical professionals personalize patients’ mental health treatment. The Company also recently launched Genomind Mental Health Map – a breakthrough direct-to-consumer test that enables a new and better understanding of the biological basis of mental wellness, coupled with personalized actionable guidance to help people improve health and wellness. Learn more at www.genomind.com.

About Stop Soldier Suicide

Stop Soldier Suicide is the first national, veteran-founded-and-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on military suicide prevention. Stop Soldier Suicide works one-on-one with troops, veterans and military families to help navigate the maze of services, programs and assistance available. Resources include mental health, PTSD and/or TBI referrals, emergency financial aid, housing assistance, alternative therapies (HBOT, art therapy, equine therapy, etc.), education / GI Bill, retreats, and much more. Stop Soldier Suicide serves all service members, veterans, and military family members from every branch and every generation, regardless of discharge status. For more information, call 844-889-5610 or visit www.stopsoldiersuicide.org.

About NeuroFlow

NeuroFlow is a digital health company combining workflow automation, consumer engagement solutions, and applied AI to promote behavioral health integration in all care settings. NeuroFlow’s suite of HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based tools simplify remote patient monitoring, enable risk stratification, and facilitate collaborative care. With NeuroFlow, health care organizations can finally bridge the gap between mental and physical health in order to improve outcomes and reduce the cost of care. www.neuroflow.com.