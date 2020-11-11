Calyxt Announces Collaboration with NRGene® to Advance its Product Pipeline

ROSEVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT), a plant-based technology company, today announced a research collaboration with NRGene® that includes the adoption of NRGene’s cloud-based genomics platform to support key Calyxt’s research projects. The genomics solutions are expected to allow for more comprehensive evaluations to accelerate trait discovery and breeding across multiple crops.

Calyxt is leveraging its proprietary breeding techniques and TALEN® technology to optimize product performance and transition hemp to a broad acre crop for use across food, industrial fiber and therapeutic applications.

NRGene’s QuickGENETICS™ technology analyzes breeding populations, delivers high resolution genetic mapping, and generates unique genetic markers for high value traits. NRGene’s CannaGene™ technology is an optimized and customizable genomics database allowing for the search and discovery of novel gene candidates to enable Calyxt targeting of key traits of interest in hemp.

Calyxt is integrating NRGene’s genomic resources to build out its proprietary predictive data analytics, which combines insights, scientific data, predictive algorithms, and data visualization tools to develop customized products to meet specific customer requirements. The company is also adopting advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and augmented reality to enhance its data analytics capabilities.

“ The synergistic potential of combining NRGene’s genomic resources with our evolving predictive analytics program will give us a deeper understanding of the complex genomics of hemp and discover novel pathways to target,” said Travis Frey, chief technology officer at Calyxt. “ Having access to NRGene’s technology helps jumpstart our ability to quickly identify gene targets of interest to optimize the hemp crop.”

“ We are honored that Calyxt chose our technology solutions to speed up their trait discovery and integration in hemp,” said Dr. Gil Ronen, NRGene’s CEO and co-founder. “ Hemp genome is still relatively unresearched territory and Calyxt is in a great position to lead the industry and develop new, disruptive varieties of hemp for diverse key commercial markets.”

About Calyxt

Calyxt (NASDAQ: CLXT), based in Roseville, Minnesota, is a technology company with a mission to deliver plant-based innovations for a better world. Founded in 2010, Calyxt uses its proprietary TALEN® gene editing technology to work with world-class partners via technology licensing, product development, and seed sale arrangements to revolutionize the way the world uses plants to solve problems. For further information, please visit our website at www.calyxt.com.

About NRGene

NRGene is a genomics company that provides turn-key solutions. Relying on a vast proprietary database and AI-based technologies, we provide the largest seed and food companies in the world with the computational tools they need to maximize their crop yield, significantly saving them time and cost. NRGene’s tools have already been implemented by some of the leading agribiotech companies worldwide, as well as the most influential research teams in academia.

For more information please visit our website at www.nrgene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continue,” “estimates,” “expects,” “targets,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” or “will,” the negative of these terms and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operating results; our future financial performance; product pipeline and development; our business model and strategies for commercialization and sales of commercial products; regulatory progression; potential collaborations, partnerships and licensing arrangements and their contribution to our financial results, cash usage, and growth strategies; and anticipated trends in our business. These and other forward-looking statements are predictions and projections about future events and trends based on our current expectations, objectives and intentions and premised on current assumptions. Our actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements could be materially different than those expressed, implied, or anticipated by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: the severity and duration of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on macro-economic conditions; the impact of increased competition, including with respect to enhanced quality alfalfa; disruptions at our or our collaborators’ key facilities; changes in customer preferences and market acceptance of our or our partners’ products, including hemp product candidates; competition for collaboration partners and licensees and the successful execution of collaborations and licensing agreements; the impact of adverse events during development, including unsuccessful field trials or development trials or disruptions in seed production; the impact of improper handling of our product candidates by unaffiliated third parties during development, such as the improper aerial spraying of our high fiber wheat product candidate; failures by third-party contractors; inaccurate demand forecasting, including with respect to sales projections used by Calyxt management in determining potential license revenues; the effectiveness of commercialization efforts by commercial partners or licensees; our ability to make grain sales on terms acceptable to us; the timing of our grain sales; our ability to collect accounts receivable; disruptions to supply chains, including transportation and storage functions; commodity price conditions; the impact of changes or increases in oversight and regulation; disputes or challenges regarding intellectual property; proliferation and continuous evolution of new technologies; management changes; dislocations in the capital markets; and other important factors discussed under the caption entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings on Form 10-Q or 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made by us are based only on information currently available to us when, and speaks only as of the date, such statement is made. Except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws we do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change.