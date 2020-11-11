Panopto Expands Meeting Intelligence with Cisco Webex Meetings Integration

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Panopto, the leader in video management systems, today announced the expansion of its meeting intelligence solution for enterprises through a new integration with Cisco Webex Meetings, now available in the Cisco Webex App Hub. The integration allows enterprises and educational institutions to securely and automatically transfer Webex Meetings recordings into the Panopto on-demand library, where they become searchable and shareable at scale inside businesses and across virtual and physical campuses. Panopto’s exclusive Smart Chapters feature automatically generates a table of contents and a visual index of the meeting, making it faster than ever to find key meeting moments.

Meeting Recordings Gain Rapid Popularity and Bring New Challenges

Organizations are increasingly recording their meetings and classes for employees or students who could not attend, or for later reference by participants, from anywhere on any device. For the organization, meeting recordings help preserve institutional knowledge in the face of employee turnover.

This rapid growth in recording presents numerous challenges for system administrators and end users. Large organizations have to secure millions of meeting recordings across their systems, prevent unauthorized downloads, and protect intellectual property. This is further complicated when working across multiple unified communications providers. Employees and students must be able to quickly sift through hours of meetings to find the moments that matter and securely share them with colleagues.

Meeting Intelligence Drives Employee Productivity at Scale

Panopto’s video content management system centralizes, secures, and organizes these meeting recordings at scale. Administrators have a wide variety of controls to determine which recordings automatically route to Panopto.

Once in Panopto, innovative AI helps institutions make the most of their intellectual property. Panopto’s Smart Chapters automatically creates a table of contents inside each video, including visual thumbnails, for easy navigation. With Panopto’s Smart Search, meetings become searchable by the appropriate employees and students, right to the moment inside each video when the word was spoken or written.

Using Single Sign On (SSO), meetings are discoverable via mobile or desktop, wherever employees and students already go to find information, including the most popular collaboration tools and learning management systems. An analytics dashboard provides administrators and faculty with detailed information on who is watching which videos, how long they’ve watched, and how they interacted with the video. This serves as an audit log for administrators and helps meeting hosts identify impactful moments that may require further follow up.

“Webex Meetings is a space where important ideas are exchanged and key decisions are made,” said Brian Stout, Senior Director of US Commercial Collaboration Sales at Cisco Systems, Inc. “We’re excited to welcome Panopto to the Webex App Hub, giving our customers a wide variety of integration choices that extend their Webex investment.”

“Demand for meeting recordings due to remote work and distance learning has skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic,” said Sean Gorman, COO, Panopto. “Universities and enterprises can now meet this demand while simultaneously creating a new searchable library that makes every student and employee more productive.”

Customers receive the Panopto Webex integration as part of their Panopto subscription at no additional cost. To learn more, visit https://www.panopto.com/webex

About Panopto

Panopto is how professionals share knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video capture software, video content management systems, and inside-video search technology. Today, Panopto’s video platform is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, and Sydney, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com.