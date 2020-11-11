Realm of Caring, in Collaboration With Johns Hopkins, and Bloom Medicinals Develop Partnership for Cannabis Therapy Research

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realm of Caring (RoC), a nonprofit dedicated to cannabinoid research, educational programs and services, is pleased to announce a one-year partnership with Bloom Medicinals, a multistate operator of medical cannabis businesses.

The partnership is a piece of a larger RoC research initiative designed to advance the science of cannabis as it relates to health and quality of life. RoC recently published initial results of this research with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

“We’re thrilled to work together on this necessary research,” said Heather Jackson, Realm of Caring’s Co-Founder. “The cannabis industry needs research on how patients are utilizing cannabis products in regulated markets and their resulting health outcomes. We’re committed to closing that gap.”

Bloom Medicinals will serve as a conduit for Realm of Caring by providing opt-in, web-based questionnaires for medical cannabis consumers to participate.

“We believe in working with the best professionals. Realm of Caring’s collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for the largest US Observational Research Registry (ORR) on cannabinoid therapy is exactly the kind of research project we want to be a part of,” said Nicole van Rensburg, CEO of Bloom Medicinals.

With a shared dedication to the value of cannabis education and research, this partnership will help drive the scientific knowledge needed to optimize each patient’s plan of treatment and quality of life.

About Realm of Caring

Through revolutionary research, Realm of Caring (RoC) seeks to facilitate and encourage the mainstream acceptance of transformative, plant-powered therapies to benefit individuals, families, and healthcare providers.

RoC is committed to leading-edge data collection and research into novel healthcare options to empower individuals to navigate natural solutions to improve health and quality of life. To learn more visit RealmofCaring.org

About Bloom Medicinals

Bloom Medicinals is a medical cannabis provider licensed in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio and Utah. The company has extensive experience in management and operations in the cannabis, medical diagnostics, pharmacy, legal and retail industries. At the fore of its vision is its commitment to top-quality products and services, exceptional regulatory compliance, and a compassionate client experience. To learn more visit BloomMedicinals.com