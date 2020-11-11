ATSG Delivers Boeing 767 Freighter to Cargojet

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG), the leading provider of medium wide-body aircraft leasing, air transportation, and related services, announced today that its leasing subsidiary Cargo Aircraft Management has delivered a converted Boeing 767-300ER freighter to Cargojet Airways of Mississauga, Canada, under the terms of a seven-year lease agreement.

“ Our business continues to grow, which is allowing us to further expand our partnership with ATSG,” said Dr. Ajay Virmani, president and chief executive officer of Cargojet. “ The Boeing 767 aircraft allows us to meet the capacity demands of our customers, while maintaining excellent reliability on the service front.”

Cargojet is Canada’s leading provider of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services, carrying over eight million pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network across North America each business night serving 15 major cities as well as selected international destinations.

“ It has been exciting to watch what Ajay and his team have been able to do over the past few years,” said Mike Berger, chief commercial officer of ATSG. “ The growth trajectory is remarkable, and we are happy to play a part in their success. Our ability to purchase Boeing 767s and convert them into freighters continues to provide a path and platform for our customers to succeed.”

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.