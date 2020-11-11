Whereoware Appointed to Episerver Partner Advisory Board to Help Drive Strategic Growth

NASHUA, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Episerver Platinum Partner Whereoware has been named to the Partner Advisory Board (PAB) of Episerver™, the customer-centric digital experience company. Episerver’s PAB is an exclusive set of Episerver partners selected to advise Episerver on product strategy, market intelligence and overall go-to-market strategy. Whereoware has been selected based on its extensive knowledge of Episerver’s portfolio, the key market demands driving customer adoption of digital marketing technologies and a broad understanding of the needs of a variety of key industries.

Whereoware offers more than 20 years of experience as a full-service digital agency, driving smart growth for clients through digital marketing strategy and activation. Whereoware is a two-time Episerver Partner of the Year, and five-time award-winner for Episerver Commerce and CMS websites. Whereoware differentiates its Episerver practice through:

Full-service solutions from project inception through ongoing strategy, support, optimization, and marketing of a client’s Episerver website - ensuring it successfully and continuously drives business objectives, user needs and expectations, revenue, and conversions.

Successful implementations across Episerver’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP), for diverse clients spanning B2B manufacturing, retail, consumer package goods, furniture, financial services, health, insurance, sports and recreation, and more.

for diverse clients spanning B2B manufacturing, retail, consumer package goods, furniture, financial services, health, insurance, sports and recreation, and more. In-house teams (website and mobile development, marketing, creative design, user experience (UX) optimization, SEO/PPC, analytics, project management)

(website and mobile development, marketing, creative design, user experience (UX) optimization, SEO/PPC, analytics, project management) 100% backend developers certified on Episerver Content Cloud

Pioneers in multi-channel online personalization

Most recently, Whereoware launched a new website on Episerver's DXP for long-time customer, Cuisinart, a division of the Conair Corporation, and built and designed two new websites hosted on DXP for Yamaha WaterCraft Group: www.yamahaboats.com and www.yamahawaverunners.com.

“Whereoware is honored to serve on the Episerver Partner Advisory Board, joining our distinguished industry peers,” said Joe Harris, Chief Revenue Officer at Whereoware and their representative on Episerver’s Partner Advisory Board. “We are excited to share our extensive Episerver experience and lessons learned from hundreds of website and marketing projects to drive continued success for Episerver customers.”

As a PAB member, Whereoware will routinely meet with Episerver executives to ensure a continuous feedback loop as well as obtain advanced access to product launches, company news, partner tools and other drivers of partner-vendor success. A current Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms, Episerver continues double-digit growth in new customers – drawn to its Customer-Centric Digital Experience Platform™. Enhanced by its acquisitions of B2B commerce leader Insite Software and analytics and personalization provider Idio, Episerver boasts a best-in-class content management system (Content Cloud), robust digital commerce (Commerce Cloud), advanced analytics and personalization (Intelligence Cloud), and most recently added best-in-class experience optimization functionality via its acquisition of experimentation leader, Optimizely.

“Whereoware is an incredibly valuable partnership for Episerver in delivering value for customers who need to compete digitally,” said Jessica Dannemann, head of worldwide partnerships at Episerver. “We are pleased to have Whereoware as part of the Episerver Partner Advisory Board, which functions not only as a formal sounding board for our end-to-end strategy but also helps us be even more alert to market changes and demand. As a company, we’re stronger with the PAB as another means to anticipate our customers’ and partners’ next needs.”

About Whereoware

Leading digital agency for 20 years, Whereoware drives smart growth through digital strategy and activation. We specialize in successfully guiding brands through the ever-changing digital landscape, through customer acquisition, retention, and maximization; marketing optimization; and e-commerce solutions. Pioneering online personalization and holistic digital experiences, we design and build award-winning websites and email campaigns, and generate impactful results with data integrations, analytics, digital advertising, and SEO/PPC services. To learn more, please visit www.whereoware.com.

About Episerver

Episerver empowers businesses to scale through the most customer-centric approach to digital experiences. Its Customer-Centric Digital Experience Platform™ features best-in-class content management and robust commerce, both backed by AI powered data, personalization and optimization solutions. The platform has consistently earned industry, analyst and media recognition for its vision, capabilities and customer commitment. Episerver’s 900+ partners and 1100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at https://www.episerver.com/.