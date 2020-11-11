Windstream Wholesale Establishes Presence in Digital Realty’s Atlanta Data Center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream Wholesale, a leading provider of advanced network communications, today announced it has established a Network Hub presence in Digital Realty’s data center at 250 Williams St. in Atlanta, one of the largest multi-tenant locations in the Southeast. This expansion was driven by a Tier 1 content provider requiring a multi-location solution between Digital Realty’s Atlanta data center site and Digital Realty’s data center campus in Richardson, Texas.

Windstream Wholesale will offer fully diverse wavelength solutions at speeds up to 400G to the rich connected community of companies operating at Digital Realty’s portfolio of data centers in Atlanta, along with access to its full suite of ethernet and internet services.

Windstream and Digital Realty continue to expand their collaboration as Windstream focuses on making it easy for customers to reach and leverage its network in key markets. Today’s announcement builds on Windstream’s recent deployment in Digital Realty’s Digital Dallas campus in Richardson, Texas, which also offers direct connectivity options to Digital Realty’s 2323 Bryan St. hub location in the downtown Dallas area.

By deploying a Network Hub on PlatformDIGITAL® in Atlanta, Windstream will enable its customers access to a broad connected community of partners that have already deployed within the Digital Realty facility. With this deployment, Windstream is well-positioned as a viable partner to serve other connectivity needs of the connected community as they need to reach other Digital Realty locations or enterprise customers beyond the facility.

“ As Windstream continues to expand its reach to better serve its customers, we’re excited to partner with them as they deploy with us in Atlanta – an important hub for connectivity and internet exchange in the region,” said Tony Bishop, senior vice president of growth, platform and marketing at Digital Realty. “ This represents Windstream’s sixth Network Hub deployment on PlatformDIGITAL® in the U.S. and marks another step in our work with them to implement a data-centric architecture that supports the performance needed for customers to overcome data gravity challenges and scale digital business at key centers of data exchange.”

“ As one of the top connectivity hubs and internet exchanges in the Southeast, Digital Realty’s Atlanta location provides customers with access to carrier and cloud-dense environments,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president for Windstream Wholesale. “ This launch is another step in Windstream Wholesale’s ongoing initiative to meet our customers’ rapidly growing need for diverse, high-capacity, low-latency bandwidth at key data centers nationwide.”

To view the Windstream network map, visit https://www.windstreamenterprise.com/wholesale/interactive-map/

ABOUT WINDSTREAM

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDx™ solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with more than 280 facilities in 49 metros across 24 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.