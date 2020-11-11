Life Image Veterans Exchange (LIVE) is Launched to Enable Imaging and Data Interoperability Between Veterans Health Administration Hospitals and Community Care Network Providers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life Image, the world’s largest medical evidence network for clinical and imaging data, today announced the availability of the Life Image Veterans Exchange (LIVE), which was specifically designed to meet the stringent security and regulatory protocols that are required to handle sensitive imaging and medical data for veterans who are seeking care at Veterans Health Administration’s (VHA) community care network (CCN) clinics and hospitals.

With the implementation of the MISSION Act, an estimated 3.7 million veterans will annually seek care from non-VHA community providers. For these services, the Veterans Affairs Administration (VA) is estimated to spend $17.8 billion by 2021. Unfortunately, the VA hospital system was not historically designed to refer patients broadly to community facilities, creating a challenging gap in the sharing of clinical information that is today affecting both cost for the system and care continuity problems for our veterans.

Life Image was recently selected as the image exchange provider for the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) South Central region #16. Life Image is in the process of connecting 8 hospital locations in East Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas to the local CCN, which is a growing network of more than 145 facilities. The connections will enable the VA facilities to share imaging and other data bi-directionally with community providers so that medical records and medical imaging for veterans can be easily accessed and transferred between the VA and referral providers.

“On Veteran’s Day, we are so proud that Life Image’s solution, LIVE, can play a pivotal role in helping improve health outcomes and the healthcare experience for the millions of veterans to whom we owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude,” said Matthew A. Michela, President and CEO of Life Image. “LIVE is an essential component to ensuring veterans receive the best continuity of care, effectively managing taxpayer costs by avoiding duplicate testing, and that VA facilities can easily refer patients to community providers without significant delays and impacts to care quality.”

About Life Image

Life Image is the world’s largest medical evidence network providing access to points of care and curated clinical and imaging data. It is the only company in the market today with Real World Imaging™ that provides large-scale, heterogeneous, de-identified imaging sets for research that are linkable to other longitudinal data. Founded in 2008, Life Image has created a digital platform using industry-leading interoperability standards to connect 13,000 facilities with more than 160,000 U.S. providers and 58,000 global clinics. Its network of hospitals, physicians, patients, life sciences, medical devices, and telehealth is interconnected with a technical ecosystem of EHRs, PACS, AI solutions, cloud environments, and analytics platforms. Life Image is the parent company of Mammosphere, a patient engagement platform that empowers women to take control of their breast health by storing all their breast imaging in one secure, online location. For more information about Life Image, please visit www.lifeimage.com, visit its blog and follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

