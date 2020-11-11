The Standard Leverages Predictive Modeling in Total Linked Care Offering

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Standard announced today the availability of Total Linked Care through an agreement with Workpartners, a national leader in providing wellness and population health solutions. Total Linked Care is an integrated three-pronged health and productivity approach created to champion better disability outcomes for employees and reduce health care costs for employers. The Standard uses innovative predictive modeling to identify at-risk employees and intervene before these individuals reach the peak of their medical or disability claim. This greatly helps organizations reduce employee absence, lost productivity and high-cost claims.

“This model goes beyond just data and brings it to the human level,” says Jung Ryu, national accounts practice leader at The Standard. “Preventative intervention is key. It allows employers to take a whole-person approach to their medical and disability management programs, providing insight and support throughout the entire process, with the ultimate goal of helping people in their time of need.”

Total Linked Care’s person-centric focus provides customized solutions by integrating data warehousing, predictive modeling, care management and robust stay-at-work and return-to-work interventions. The combination of predictive analysis with benefit performance allows employers a holistic view into present and potential issues for an employee.

The three-pronged approach of Total Linked Care combines employees' medical, pharmacy, disability, workers compensation and other health-related information in an employer-specific data warehouse in strict compliance with applicable state and federal privacy laws. Once collected, the aggregated data is run through predictive analytics to identify potential claimants who may benefit from an individualized and proactive health management program. Employees are then connected with a hybrid clinical and disability team, including The Standard’s Workplace Possibilities℠ program, managing issues before a disabling event and helping employees receive appropriate treatment.

“Workpartners is excited to combine our health management solutions together with The Standard’s expertise in disability and return-to-work and stay-at-work programs,” adds Dean Thompson, assistant vice president of Sales at Workpartners. “Like The Standard, Workpartners is committed to providing solutions for our clients’ evolving needs. Innovative programs like Total Linked Care help bring risks and opportunities into focus. By leveraging data and analytics, we can help direct the right actions and behaviors for our clients and their employees.”

The Standard is the only insurance carrier with a proven track record of programs, like Workplace Possibilities, that has integrated these health management practices designed to achieve better medical and disability outcomes. Total Linked Care helps identify individuals who are good candidates for early intervention and engages them to reduce risks of a disabling event or absence while reducing overall employer costs.

