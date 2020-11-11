MANSCAPED™ Teams Up With Luxee For This Season’s Sought-After Subscription Box

Luxee’s Q4 subscription box, better known as the ultimate toolbox for men, includes MANSCAPED’s legendary Lawn Mower 3.0 groin and body trimmer, Crop Preserver ball deodorant, and other luxury goods made just for men! (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MANSCAPED™, the first and leading company dedicated to male below-the-waist grooming and hygiene, is spreading the love this holiday season by teaming up with Luxee, a men’s lifestyle subscription brand that grants exclusive access to top brands in a quarterly box delivered right to your door. Newly launched Luxee offers a lifestyle membership that aims to empower men to lead improved and healthier lives through product discovery. And what better brand fits the bill than MANSCAPED!

“A significant part of the expansion and diversification of MANSCAPED’s retail division is our commitment to finding the right partners that share our mission and values,” said Thao Tran, VP of Retail and Product Development Strategy at MANSCAPED. “Luxee’s dedication to improving men’s confidence, appearance, and performance closely aligns with our underlying goal of elevating men’s grooming experience so that they can be the best version of themselves.”

“MANSCAPED’s inclusion in our Q4 box is game-changing. They add fuel to the Luxee Box experience,” said Colton Ropson, Co-founder of Luxee. “MANSCAPED not only has the best products for men’s grooming below-the-waist, but also one of the most powerful brand voices in the men’s market. As a young company, we are consistently working to establish our identity in the marketplace, and MANSCAPED helps ascend our brand to the next level.”

Anchoring the box’s many delights is a duo of MANSCAPED’s hottest products, including:

The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 - A literal legend in below-the-waist grooming. The electric trimmer for the groin and body touts a 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology and replaceable ceramic blade with MANSCAPED’s SkinSafe™ technology, helping to reduce the risk of nicks, cuts, and snags. A 600mA Li-Ion rechargeable battery and waterproof ergonomic design allows for an invigorating trimming session in wet or dry settings.

Crop Preserver™ - This raved-about ball deodorant is pure magic. You use deodorant on your underarms, so why don’t you do so on your stanky sack? The anti-chafing formula is infused with cooling aloe vera and gets that “swamp crotch” in control once and for all.

Other stellar male-centric products in this quarter’s box include Cheers® Restore’s Capsules, Jaxon Lane’s Bro Mask, an elegant Luxee tumblr, and all-black Luxee-embroidered luxury robe.

To learn more and sign up for Luxee’s must-have Q4 box, go to liveluxee.com. To shop the full collection of MANSCAPED products - now available in more than 30 countries - visit manscaped.com.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global leader in men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist, trusted by over 2 million men worldwide. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple and effective male grooming routine. MANSCAPED offers direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 countries, spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. Retail placement includes Target and Best Buy locations throughout the U.S., with further retail availability coming soon. MANSCAPED.com is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.

About Luxee:

Founded in July 2020, Luxee is a lifestyle membership that empowers men to lead improved and healthier lives through product and brand discovery. Its flagship product, The Luxee Box, is a quarterly subscription box that delivers full-size products curated across men’s grooming, wellness, technology, fashion, fitness, and lifestyle to thousands of members each season. In addition to the box, members receive access to product drops, large discounts, and an exclusive marketplace launching in January 2021. Luxee is every guy’s ultimate wingman helping them look, feel, and perform their best. To join Luxee and for more information, visit liveluxee.com or follow on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook.