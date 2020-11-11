Parts Town Completes Combination With Heritage Foodservice Group

ADDISON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parts Town, the market-leading distributor of foodservice equipment parts, has completed its combination with Heritage Foodservice Group (“Heritage”). The two high-growth, innovative companies announced they were coming together in October 2019. One year later, they are now operating under the Parts Town brand with one core system, one website (www.partstown.com), and one set of core values — safety, integrity, community, passion, courage, and innovation.

“We are incredibly excited and proud to have brought these two great businesses together to create one extraordinary team,” said Steve Snower, CEO of Parts Town. “This project has not been easy, of course. With the impact of COVID-19 on our industry, we have had to navigate unique challenges and significant change in 2020. The incredible passion of our team, along with great support and partnership from our manufacturers and customers, has allowed this project to be a major success during an unprecedented time.”

The focus of this combination has been to create a unique technology and distribution business that brings together the strongest capabilities of both companies. Customers in the U.S., Canada, and around the world now have access to an even larger inventory of genuine OEM parts, faster delivery, stronger technology, and more personalized customer service.

Snower continued, “In addition to serving our customers well, with our commitment to genuine OEM parts, we are able to partner deeply with manufacturers to help them grow their businesses and better support their service agents and customers.”

The new organization offers access to 50% more inventory of OEM parts from over 800 top manufacturers, which includes more than 140 master distribution partnerships. Customers will experience faster delivery, within 1-2 days, and the latest hours in the business, shipping all in-stock orders same day until 9PM ET.

Parts Town will continue to have significant operations in Addison, Ill. and Ft. Wayne, Ind., where Heritage was based, in addition to other operations in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Germany.

Snower stated, “Our team that joined through Heritage has been amazing and has built uniquely strong customer relationships through highly personalized customer service. Now, bringing the unique strength of the Heritage customer service team together with Parts Town’s e-commerce technology and operational capabilities, we are able to drive innovation, further strengthen relationships and solve customer problems as the industry-leading OEM parts provider. As excited as we are to hit this milestone, our work is not done. We continue to develop breakthrough advancements to meet the needs of our customers and partners.”

In addition to completing the integration, Parts Town has delivered a number of additional advancements over the past year, including: the launch of Parts In Town, an OEM parts marketplace that enables one-hour pick-up of parts in several local markets, helping local service companies participate in e-commerce; a strategic partnership with Davisware, the industry leading ERP provider for commercial field service companies; and the introduction of fast and easy online returns.

To learn more about Parts Town, visit www.partstown.com and follow updates on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Parts Town

Parts Town is the leading distributor of genuine OEM (original equipment manufacturer) foodservice equipment parts. When there’s a hiccup in any commercial kitchen, Parts Town is ready to jump in and help with the most in-stock parts on the planet, innovative technology, and an unmatched customer experience. Customized solutions benefit food equipment service companies, chain restaurants, institutions and independent restaurants.

Parts Town leads the way in industry innovation. Its Serial Number Lookup tool uses model serial number level detail from a variety of foodservice equipment manufacturers to create a more precise search and order process for buying replacement parts for commercial kitchen equipment. The 360-degree imaging technology, PartSPIN®, valuable interactive diagrams, convenient Smart Manuals, and the industry’s first mobile app allow customers to easily and conveniently find and view equipment manuals and parts in the field, where that info is needed most. These innovations, paired with same day shipping and extended hours of operation, ensure the correct part is ordered and delivered every time.

Partnering with the top manufacturers of commercial cooking, refrigeration, ice and beverage equipment and more, Parts Town improves the supply chain, increases sales of genuine OEM parts and keeps every customer’s business running like clockwork. For more information, https://www.partstown.com/.