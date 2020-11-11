The Experience Design Studio Adds Key New Clients to its Roster

AMBLER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Experience Design Studio (XDS), a digitally native, full-service customer experience agency, announced today a surge in growth adding several new clients to its expanding roster and substantially growing relationships with a slew of existing clients. XDS, which was recognized this year by both W3 and Davey with multiple awards, has been brought on to strengthen each company’s online positioning, digital marketing, social media presence, and overall branding. These client wins have been added to XDS’s current array of existing clients, which span across the biggest names in healthcare.

In addition to XDS growing its focus practice area with key client wins in Q4, the company also recently relaunched its website, opened a third office, took home a number of key design awards, and also more than doubled its staff, all during a global pandemic.

“We are grateful to be closing 2020 on a strong note by partnering with such innovative companies. As we continue to work hard and put results front and center for our clients, we are anticipating a continued flow of incredible new opportunities for next year that will position us as an even stronger player in the customer experience space,” said Shai Reichert, co-founder of XDS. “This diverse mix of new client relationships showcases our momentum and holistic approach to digital marketing.”

These new business wins build on XDS’s already successful track record of delivering breakthrough digital healthcare strategies for customers. The new clients and key expanded relationships include:

Vesper Medical – XDS has engaged with Vesper Medical to help redesign its web presence and build its digital marketing footprint as the company continues to grow.

Vesper Medical is a privately held medical device company that develops minimally invasive peripheral vascular products. Vesper Medical is advancing the treatment of deep venous disease and creating a highly differentiated, purpose-built venous stent portfolio that addresses the multiple anatomical challenges presented by the iliac and femoral veins. Visit vespermedical.com for more information and look for its new website in the coming weeks.

PrognomIQ - XDS is helping PrognomIQ establish its branding and web presence as the new company enters the market in Q4.

PrognomIQ is a healthcare company pursuing the development and commercialization of multi-omics human tests for cancer and other complex diseases. There is a large unmet need for improved tests that will allow for earlier detection, treatment, and recurrence monitoring of disease. PrognomIQ will leverage Seer’s Proteograph in addition to genomics and metabolomics technologies to develop multi-omics products to improve human health.

MC2 Therapeutics – Building on its existing relationship in helping MC2 commercialize and bring its Wynzora and Biomee products to market, MC2 has officially made XDS its technical partner in building and managing its digital properties globally.

MC2 Therapeutics is a privately held commercial stage pharmaceutical company developing a new standard of topical therapies for chronic inflammatory conditions. Using its PAD™ Technology, it aims to set a new standard of treatment experience for patients and to release the full potential of novel topical drugs for the benefit of patients, physicians, payers, and societies. PAD™ Technology is the basis for its innovative pipeline of drug candidates within atopic dermatitis, uremic pruritus, lichen sclerosis, and dry eye. For additional information, please visit mc2therapeutics.com.

Intersect ENT – In continuing to build on its strong partnership, XDS has relaunched Intersect’s sinuva.com website with fresh branding and functionality while expanding its social media, SEO, and SEM support for the company and its brands.

Intersect ENT is a publicly traded health care equipment company based in Menlo Park, California. It manufactures drug-delivery devices used by Ear, Nose & Throat clinicians in the treatment of sinusitis.

“We are helping clients disrupt their sectors by connecting them with their key audiences where and when it counts the most through digital tools,” said Douglas Rockhill, co-founder of XDS. “While the world has been changing with COVID-19, we’ve seen a surge with our healthcare clients who continue to drive innovation across a broad spectrum of services. We look forward to joining forces with our customers to deliver results and drive ROI. Our team is excited for the opportunity and are well equipped with the expertise to make that happen.”

About The Experience Design Studio

The Experience Design Studio is an award winning digitally native customer experience agency founded in 2017 by two agency veterans, bringing their collective creative, user experience, marketing, technology and healthcare expertise together. XDS is a full-service digital agency providing strategy to creation, consulting, design, engineering, marketing, and analytics, with the aim of providing seamless customer, patient, and HCP experiences across all digital touch points, with common sense sprinkled in. To learn more about XDS visit, madebyxds.com.