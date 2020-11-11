Richardson RFPD Announces New Global IoT Solutions Collaboration With Microshare Inc.

GENEVA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Richardson RFPD, Inc., an Arrow Electronics company, announced today a new global collaboration with Microshare Inc.

Richardson RFPD and Microshare, a Philadelphia-based data solutions company, will deliver IoT solutions designed to enhance building safety and wellness, including wearables, gateways and global connectivity to the IoT cloud for data analytics.

This portfolio of IoT solutions is part of Microshare’s “Clean = Safe” initiative that aims to improve the health and safety of workers, tenants, customers and others who pass through public- and private-sector facilities.

Microshare’s smart building solutions are designed for today’s requirements and include universal contact tracing and infection control, predictive cleaning, and occupancy monitoring and asset zoning.

“Microshare has a growing portfolio of solutions aimed at making buildings smarter and safer,” said Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., Richardson RFPD’s president. “Their solutions enhance the IoT solutions we offer to companies transitioning the new requirements of today’s world.”

“Teaming with Richardson RFPD allows us to pair their strong global supply chain and engineering support capabilities with Microshare’s innovative turnkey approach to IoT data and smart facilities solutions,” said Ron Rock, CEO and co-founder of Microshare. “With our rapidly growing number of global customers, no matter where our solutions are deployed, we are confident that Richardson RFPD can support us.”

Richardson RFPD’s local sales engineers are available to discuss Microshare’s IoT solutions for enhanced building safety and wellness. Contact Richardson RFPD by calling 1-800-737-6937 (within North America) or find a local sales engineer (worldwide) at Local Sales Support.

About Richardson RFPD

Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, is a global leader in the RF, wireless, IoT and power technologies markets. It brings relationships with many of the industry’s top radio frequency and power component suppliers. Whether it’s designing components or engineering complete solutions, Richardson RFPD’s worldwide design centers and technical sales team provide comprehensive support for customers’ go-to-market strategy, from prototype to production. More information is available online at https//www.richardsonrfpd.com.

About Microshare

Microshare™ provides “Sensing-as-a-Service” and Digital Twin capabilities for multinational clients in commercial real estate, healthcare, manufacturing and other sectors. Our Clean=Safe suite of Smart Facilities solutions use carefully curated IoT data to reveal previously hidden insights on the safety, efficiency and sustainability of their facilities. www.microshare.io