Andersen Solidifies Platform in Middle East

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen continues to solidify its seamless service offering for clients around the globe and its brand is following suit as the Middle Eastern member firms of Andersen Global will now operate under the brand “Andersen.” The announcement comes on the heels of the adoption of the brand “Andersen” by European and Latin American member firms earlier this year.

Andersen Global member firms formerly operating under the brands “Andersen Tax” and “Andersen Tax & Legal” in Egypt, Jordan and Kuwait will now transition to the common brand “Andersen.” Additionally, Andersen welcomes member firm Alrikaz in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) which will also adopt the Andersen brand. The adoption of a common brand in the region best reflects the full suite of global services the Andersen member firms offer their clients, including legal services in 16 countries, two of which are in the Middle East.

In addition to its member firms in Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait and KSA, Andersen Global also has a presence in the Middle East in Bahrain, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar and United Arab Emirates through its collaborating firms, with established plans for future expansion.

“Our adoption of a common brand globally is indicative of how far we have come as an organization and where we are headed,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO. “We are committed to building a benchmark organization that sets the standard globally for best-in-class, independent and synergistic services. Our common brand signifies our seamless service and shared core values around the globe.”

The roots of Andersen’s global platform go back to 2002 when 23 former Arthur Andersen partners created the tax-only firm WTAS LLC followed by the establishment of Andersen Global (formerly WTAS Global) in 2014. The same year, the founding U.S. member firm proceeded to adopt the brand “Andersen Tax” followed by member firms in Latin America, Europe and Africa. Andersen Tax and Andersen Tax & Legal debuted in the Middle East in 2017 and the region has since expanded to more than 20 locations, 500 tax and legal professionals, and nearly 100 partners today.

“The Middle East is an emerging market and tax is an expanding industry, especially with the emphasis on diversifying the economies,” said Fouad Al Hourani, Co-Regional Managing Director in the Middle East. “Offering comprehensive, seamless services, including tax and legal, has laid a solid foundation and created a competitive platform for our organization in the region.”

Lena Hamdi, Co-Regional Managing Director in the Middle East, added, “Our member firms’ service offerings position us to meet our clients’ needs regardless of borders. A common brand is a milestone for our organization, and we look forward to this next step of our region’s development.”

Over the course of the next year, member firms in Africa, Canada and Israel will adopt the common Andersen brand, while Andersen Global will continue its rigorous expansion in critical markets, including the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and presence in over 214 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.