iProov Partners With TRUSTDOCK to Bring Genuine Presence Assurance to e-KYC Across Asia-Pacific

LONDON & CATONSVILLE, Md. & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iProov, the leading provider of biometric authentication technology for Genuine Presence Assurance, today announced its partnership with Japanese e-KYC specialists, TRUSTDOCK.

TRUSTDOCK is the leading e-KYC vendor in Japan, helping to foster and enhance digital identity throughout the country, with Thailand, Malaysia and other parts of Southeast Asia very soon to follow. Its API service platform delivers ‘KYC as a service’ to speed up onboarding processes for public and private organizations.

The iProov and TRUSTDOCK partnership will bring Genuine Presence Assurance to governments, banks, and other corporate enterprises across Asia-Pacific, including Thailand and Malaysia. Genuine Presence Assurance is the only identity verification solution that allows businesses and government departments to be certain that an online user is:

the right person (and not an imposter)

a real person (and not a presentation attack using photos or video)

authenticating right now (and not a sophisticated cyber attack using deepfakes or other synthetic media)

iProov technology uses a brief, passive facial biometric scan to assure the identity and genuine presence of an individual during remote onboarding and authentication. Using iProov, organizations can maximize completion rates with effortless usability, while protecting themselves and their customers against fraud.

Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO at iProov, said: “ The drive towards digital transformation in Asia-Pacific must deliver inclusivity of aging populations as well as enhanced convenience, reduced fraud and lower costs. Singapore, Japan and other nations are focusing on uncomplicated online authentication to bring everyone from 16 to 106 into the digital economy.”

“ Genuine Presence Assurance from iProov provides the simplicity, security, and privacy that are needed for effortless remote identity verification. TRUSTDOCK is a true leader in the rapidly evolving sector of eKYC across Japan and Asia Pacific and we are pleased to be working with them to expand the benefits of Genuine Presence Assurance in the region.”

Takahiro Chiba, CEO at TRUSTDOCK, said: “ TRUSTDOCK is a global KYC provider centered on Asia, forming an ecosystem of KYC / AML with various companies. With Genuine Presence Assurance, we can offer our customers the highest levels of security for online identity verification, without compromising on the user experience. Across Asia-Pacific, changing regulations mean that organizations must be ready to take advantage of new possibilities in digital services. iProov provides us with the flexibility needed to realize those opportunities and deliver all levels of assurance, including banks and government bodies.”

About iProov

Founded in 2012, iProov is the world leader in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other enterprises to remotely verify customer identity. Used for onboarding, logon and authentication, customers include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), GovTech Singapore, Rabobank, ING, and others. iProov’s unique patented technology provides Genuine Presence Assurance, ensuring that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks, and replay attacks and the emerging threat of deepfakes. iProov was named as a Gartner Cool Vendor 2020 in Identity Access Management & Fraud Detection. For more information, please see www.iproov.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About TRUSTDOCK

Founded in 2017, TRUSTDOCK is already Japan’s leading eKYC provider. Providing an intuitive UI and a simple single integration with its vast digital identity API platform, TRUSTDOCK streamlines KYC compliance and customer experience during new account openings, transactions flagged for fraud, customer data updates, and reactivation of dormant accounts. In addition to their technology, TRUSTDOCK manages the operations necessary to execute identity verification processes, providing human eye verification when necessary, and troubleshooting any issues that may arise. Through this unique combination of technology and operations, TRUSTDOCK fully outsources KYC for its clients, which include Transferwise, Twilio (via KDDI Web Communications), and Yahoo! toto (Z Holdings Corporation). For more information about TRUSTDOCK, please visit https://global.trustdock.io.