Pep Boys Prepares to Celebrate Centennial Anniversary, Commits to Supporting America’s Veterans

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pep Boys, one of the country’s leading automotive service networks, and an Icahn Enterprises L.P. company, will mark its centennial anniversary in 2021. To celebrate this Veterans Day and ahead of the new year, Pep Boys has released a commemorative calendar that takes a trip through the decades using the vehicles and milestones of the times. The Pep Boys Centennial Calendar, which can be purchased in Pep Boys stores and online, offers customers hundreds of dollars of savings on automotive service throughout the coming year, and will help provide funds to veterans’ organizations.

Founded by four Navy veterans in 1921, Pep Boys has contributed to various causes over the past 100 years, and is proud to have now established a new partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which leverages partnerships with leading nonprofits, corporations, the military, and the government to find, fund and shape programs that meet the emerging and long-term needs of today’s veterans and their families. Pep Boys plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from the calendar to support workforce development and reintegration efforts for soldiers returning to civilian life.

“To celebrate 100 years in business is a tremendous achievement and a testament to the culture of hard work, commitment, and values our veteran founders instilled in the Company a century ago,” said Brian Kaner, CEO – Service. “Today, as we prepare to celebrate both our anniversary and Veterans Day, we are excited to announce The Pep Boys Centennial Calendar and new partnerships, which are a preview of the exciting plans we have for our Company, our customers, and our team in 2021.”

“The Bob Woodruff Foundation is thrilled to partner with Pep Boys to continue to invest in our veterans’ futures. The Pep Boys founders served in our nation’s military, and 100 years later their legacy continues to have impact as we partner to support this generation of veterans,” said Anne Marie Dougherty, CEO of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “Our shared values, similar national footprint, and local approach make this partnership a great fit. We have already begun working with Pep Boys to make an impact in workforce development and reintegration, two critical areas for returning service members.”

Pep Boys is also announcing a partnership with RecruitMilitary, the nation’s leading recruitment partner which helps employers connect with veterans seeking employment. With nearly 1,000 stores in Pep Boys national network, the Company is continually hiring candidates with the in-demand skills many veterans possess. The nature of the automotive service business and the breadth of Pep Boys footprint also enables the Company to offer significant employment opportunities for veterans that leverage their unique contributions, as well as seamlessly transfer veterans or the spouses of active-duty military members who may move frequently.

“Over the years, Pep Boys has been a place where thousands of veterans and reservist members of the military had the opportunity to start the next chapter of their careers, starting with our founders,” said Elisa Bannon-Jones, Chief People Officer. “While we have always actively sought to hire team members with valuable skills from military service, formalizing our relationship with RecruitMilitary takes our commitment to the members of our armed forces to the next level, and we’re excited to increase their representation in our ranks.”

“We are pleased to partner with Pep Boys to connect America’s best talent with one of the country’s oldest and finest companies,” said Tim Best, CEO of Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary. “Pep Boys has thousands of roles across the country that are a perfect fit for the skills and discipline the members of our military learn during their service, as well as the willingness to both hire and transfer spouses who frequently manage relocation and other unique responsibilities. We look forward to watching their careers with Pep Boys progress.”

For many years, Pep Boys has offered a 10% discount* on all automotive parts and service for active, reserve, and retired members of the military. To learn more about Pep Boys and its initiatives, visit http://www.PepBoys.com/military-commitment.

About Pep Boys

Since 1921, Pep Boys has been one of the nation's leading automotive aftermarket chains, providing premium tires; automotive maintenance and repair; premium-brand parts and expert advice for the do-it-yourselfer; commercial auto parts delivery; and fleet maintenance and repair to customers across the U.S. Pep Boys operates more than 9,000 service bays in approximately 1,000 locations in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and the Pep Boy Mobile Crew service trailer, which offers automotive maintenance on location. Customers can find the nearest location by calling 1-800-PEP BOYS (1-800-737-2697), by visiting www.pepboys.com, or following Pep Boys on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Icahn Automotive

Icahn Automotive Group LLC (Icahn Automotive) was formed by its parent, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP), to invest in and operate businesses involved in aftermarket parts distribution and service. Our businesses have a singular focus: provide premium automotive parts and services at a great value. Icahn Automotive today consists of Pep Boys® automotive aftermarket retail and service chain, Auto Plus® automotive aftermarket parts distributor, Precision Tune Auto Care® owned and franchised automotive service centers, and AAMCO Total Auto Care franchised service centers. The businesses of Icahn Automotive total over 22,000 employees, over 2,000 company-owned and franchise locations, and 25 distribution centers throughout the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit IcahnAutomotive.com.

About the Bob Woodruff Foundation

The Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) was founded in 2006 after reporter Bob Woodruff was hit by a roadside bomb while covering the war in Iraq. Since then, the Bob Woodruff Foundation has led an enduring call to action for people to stand up for heroes and meet the emerging and long-term needs of today’s veterans. To date, BWF has invested over $70 million to Find, Fund and Shape™ programs that have empowered impacted veterans, service members, and their family members, across the nation. For more information, please visit bobwoodrufffoundation.org or follow us on Twitter at @Stand4Heroes.

About RecruitMilitary and Sister Companies

Bradley-Morris (www.bradley-morris.com), the largest military-focused recruiting company in the U.S., offers employers access to more than 1.5 million military job seekers via services that include contingency recruiting, a job board, virtual and in-person military job fairs, and employer branding via its RecruitMilitary (www.recruitmilitary.com) subsidiary. Bradley-Morris' MBA Veterans Network (www.mbaveterans.com) is the nation’s leading military and MBA diversity conference, connecting military veteran students from top MBA programs with employers. Their ExecuVets subsidiary program (www.execuvets.com) connects employers with executive track veteran talent.