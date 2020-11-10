Datadog and Google Cloud Extend Strategic Partnership into New Regions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced an extension of a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Under this partnership, Datadog and Google will grow a relationship that began in 2019 with Datadog’s first European Google Cloud data center to now include new regions, making it even easier for organizations to access and implement Datadog’s monitoring and security platform.

New benefits for Datadog and Google Cloud customers will include:

Additional Datadog points of presence in Google Cloud regions

Extended go-to-market collaboration and deeper sales alignment with Google Cloud and Datadog sales teams

Access to Datadog’s 400+ integrations on Google Cloud’s scalable and secure infrastructure through a single-click deployment on the Google Cloud Marketplace, with consolidated billing that will allow customers to draw down on their Google Cloud committed spend

Continued investment into product co-innovation with more native joint solutions around Anthos, Open Telemetry and the Google Cloud operations suite.

“Datadog’s monitoring and security platform is critical to organizations as they undergo digital transformation projects, manage cloud migrations, and build new customer-facing applications,” said Amit Agarwal, Chief Product Officer, Datadog. “Extending our partnership with Google Cloud will bring true observability to more customers as they take on these challenging initiatives and use Google Cloud’s cutting edge services to modernize their businesses.”

“Organizations need to be able to leverage monitoring data to optimize their applications in the cloud, and we’re pleased to partner with Datadog to help them do so,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Datadog provides important capabilities in performance monitoring across on-premises, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructure. By expanding the availability of these capabilities on Google Cloud, we can jointly help customers optimize their most critical workloads for Google Cloud.”

Datadog’s platform brings together infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of the business-critical applications that enterprises run in the cloud. Datadog’s existing support for Google Cloud includes easy-to-install integrations, the ability to deploy the Datadog Agent directly on hosts and compute instances to collect metrics with greater granularity, and out-of-the-box integration dashboards providing a high-level view into each and every Google Cloud service.

These capabilities complement Google Cloud’s expertise in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics and more, providing Datadog and Google Cloud customers with unrivaled observability into the performance of their most critical applications and services. With this strategic partnership, Datadog and Google Cloud will work together on new go-to-market and co-innovation efforts to expand the reach of both Google Cloud and Datadog, including sales alignment, deeper product integrations and incentives for driving new business.

For more information, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/solutions/gcp/

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

